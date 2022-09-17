"How is Haaland at least not the same as Mbappe": FIFA 23 community reacts to best Career Mode potentials

Mbappe and Haaland will be the two best young talents in FIFA 23, which was confirmed after last night's reveal. Not only do these two have enviable overalls, but their potential ratings in Career Mode will be something to watch out for. However, they aren't alone, as EA Sports revealed the best prospects for the game's offline mode.

EA Sports has released the top-23 cards with the highest overall potential that players will be able to achieve in the upcoming title's Career Mode. This mode is quite popular amongst players since it allows them to take their beloved club to new glories or restore a fallen giant to where they belong. They have to build a champion squad to do so, and that makes these cards quite valuable.

One fan feels that Haaland should be rated at least as high as Mbappe.

Potential ratings are tricky as they are a matter of anticipation and forecast. It's trying to predict the future as the potential overalls happen later on in the game. It's not always easy to do so, but EA Sports generally does a commendable job. The community took to social media to express their thoughts about Haaland, Mbappe, and more.

FIFA 23 community reacts to the highest potential overalls in-game led by Mbappe and Haaland

Mbappe might not have been alone in the top overall spot in FIFA 23, but he will eventually reach there in Career Mode. His starting overall of 91 can be increased to 95, making him the highest-rated card down the line. Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland follows closely behind with a potential overall of 94. The potential gain for Haaland is even more than that of Mbappe, but the latter starts at a higher base overall.

However, these are not the only two players that the community has their eyes on. Several other stars of tomorrow could make FIFA 23 fans very interested. Yet, the community feels that there are certain cases of poor ratings for certain footballers that EA Sports might have created.

Bukayo Saka is one of England's highest rated young talents and has been a shining force in his Arsenal career so far. One fan feels that his rating of 82 should be higher, given the consistency he has shown across several seasons.

Bukayo Saka is one of England's highest rated young talents and has been a shining force in his Arsenal career so far. One fan feels that his rating of 82 should be higher, given the consistency he has shown across several seasons.

Another fan has found problems with the potential and overall ratings of several young footballers in FIFA 23. They feel that Tonali's downgrade, for instance, is unjustified, given how important he was for AC Milan winning the league after a decade.



Leao deserves a 91

Mbappe 96

Haaland & Pedri 95

Vini 93

Musaiala & Wirtz 92

Another fan has found problems with the potential and overall ratings of several young footballers in FIFA 23. They feel that Tonali's downgrade, for instance, is unjustified, given how important he was for AC Milan winning the league after a decade. The fan also suggested higher potential ratings for several players including Leao (91), Mbappe (96), Haaland and Pedri (95), Vinicius (93), and Musiala and Wirtz (92).

Another Twitter user also wondered how the Arsenal duo of Saliba and Saka have missed the top spots for potential ratings.

One FIFA 23 enthusiast hilariously pointed out that Chelsea's Kai Havertz getting a 91 potential rating could possibly be a bug. The attacking midfielder had a poor term last season, where much more was expected from him.

Some are even seeing racism in Vinicius gaining lesser potential than Pedri, despite the fact that the Spaniard is three years younger than the Brazilian.

Some are even seeing racism in Vinicius gaining lesser potential than Pedri, despite the fact that the Spaniard is three years younger than the Brazilian.

One fan even feels that Bayern Munich's wonderkid Jamal Musiala should be rated higher than Havertz and Foden.

One fan even feels that Bayern Munich's wonderkid Jamal Musiala should be rated higher than Havertz and Foden.

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has been iconic, to say the least, but both greats are quite old now. One fan believes Haaland and Mbappe will have an even greater rivalry in the near future.

It's quite clear how good Haaland and Mbappe will be when FIFA 23 releases on September 30. The duo will be strong cards to play in any game mode and may be excellent choices on the road to Glory Saves for a player.

However, there are some excellent alternatives to Mbappe and Haaland, and some of them have been revealed. It remains to be seen how these cards will perform in the game's engine once the title is released. Players will have to wait until September 30 for the global release.

