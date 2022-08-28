FIFA 23: Which will be the best women's team in the game?

FIFA 23 is the latest installment in the iconic football franchise by EA Sports, and with its release date approaching rapidly, fans are eager to learn more about the game.

EA Sports has released its fair share of details and information regarding the new features and changes introduced in the upcoming title, as several exciting new elements and game modes have been added. With new fully licensed teams and face-scanned player models, FIFA 23 looks to be the most authentic football simulation experience to date.

Women's football has taken center stage in FIFA 23 and in real life

With the recently concluded Women's Euro championship, the world was reminded of how the female side of the beautiful game offers the same entertainment, excitement, and competitive passion as their male counterparts.

The growing popularity of women's football has transferred over to the digital pitch as well, with EA Sports aiming to create a more inclusive football experience by offering an apt representation to these exceptional female athletes.

Women's national teams have been available as playable squads since FIFA 16. However, with their latest release, EA Sports have also added domestic leagues. With Barclays Women's Super League and Division 1 Arkema being fully licensed for FIFA 23, players will have more options to choose from in women's football.

Here are the teams that could possibly be the best out of the lot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

United States

The United States Women's soccer team is the reigning world champion (Image via Getty)

As the current reigning world champions, the United States Women's soccer team will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with in real life as well as in FIFA 23.

With household names like Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, and former Ballon D'Or winner Megan Rapinoe on their roster, USWNT has achieved mainstream fame with their abilities on the pitch and influence on social media.

England

The Lionesses won the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro on home soil (Image via Getty)

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 was hosted by England, and their women's national team brought football home by beating Germany in the final. The tournament was a massive success, with fans tuning in from all over the world to cheer their teams on. This brought some much-deserved global attention and applause for women's football.

England's triumphant run in the tournament will ensure that the squad is rated highly in FIFA 23, and with the likes of Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby, and Georgia Stanway in their ranks, the team will definitely be fun to play with.

Lyon

Lyon won the Division 1 Arkema title last season (Image via Getty)

Division 1 Arkema is the top tier of women's football in France, with Lyon being the most successful team in the league. Not only are they the current champions, but they have won the league most often since its inception.

Lyon is considered one of the best clubs in the world of women's football, along with FC Barcelona. With Barca not included in FIFA 23, Lyon could potentially be the top dog in the women's division.

Chelsea

Chelsea's women's team won the Barclays Women's Super League last season (Image via Getty)

Barclays Women's Super League will be the new inclusion in FIFA 23, and as reigning champions, Chelsea will be one of the best sides in the game.

The team's star forward Sam Kerr was crowned the best player in the league last season and features on the cover of FIFA 23 alongside Kylian Mbappe. With one of the best players in the world spearheading their attack, the London side will be looking to recreate their success in the upcoming season and retain their title.

Arsenal

Arsenal's Women's team will be one of the best sides in FIFA 23 (Image via Getty)

Arsenal's men's team might currently be leading the league table, but their performances in recent seasons have often been below par. However, their women's team has fared differently, placing second in the league last season. The title was contested closely between the two London sides, with the Blues edging it by a single point.

Led by the likes of English international Beth Mead and Scottish captain Kim Little, Arsenal will be aiming to improve on their league standings this season and secure the crown for themselves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi