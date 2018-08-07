Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin: The first team to win the Champions League three years running

vikas srivastava
ANALYST
Feature
150   //    07 Aug 2018, 01:48 IST

VfL Wolfsburg v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Womens Champions League Final
VfL Wolfsburg v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Womens Champions League Final

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin is a French women's football club based in Lyon. The club started as the women's section of FC Lyon in 1970.

The women's section of FC Lyon were a four-time French league champion, having won league titles in 1991, 1993, 1995 and 1998. In 2004 when FC Lyon transferred its sports rights to Olympique Lyonnais, its women's club became the women section of Olympique Lyonnais and was renamed as Olympique Lyonnais Féminin.

On 24 May 2018, Olympique Lyonnais Féminin defeated Wolfsburg in the final of Women's Champions League. It was the record fifth time they ended their campaign with the winner's medal. They become the first team to win the Champions League in three successive seasons. You may find that statistic surprising, but technically they are the first team in Champions League history - male or female - to have won the trophy three times in a row.

Aulas influential to Lyon's remarkable rise

Women's football has changed a lot over the past ten years and Lyon's model has acted as an effective catalyst. Therefore, it would not be an overstatement to say they are one of the best women's sides in football history.

Part of this credit for their turnaround should go to the influential president Jean-Michel Aulas, who himself has been at Lyon since 1987. He took the big task of boosting the women's football.

He has been patient, never looked for profitability as the Qataris can do with the PSG men's team. And he took advantage of the example of Montpellier. Jean-Michel Aulas arrived with ambition and the desire to accumulate titles, as for boys.-- Dounia Mesli

Jean-Michel Aulas wanted to work on the development and popularity of football among the females in France. In an immense initiative in 2004, he bought the women's section from FC Lyon. It was incipiently an idea of Thierry Braillard, then Sports assistant of the City of Lyon. He proposed Jean Aulas to take over the women's section of FC Lyon. He invested heavily in the team and brought them onto the world map. He shrugged off all the conservatism and with his vision guided the team to the top of the women's football world.

He has professionalised women's football, requiring the Federation to create a convention for the players because it had no status, he gave the necessary boost. He is sometimes criticised but he is passionate and, after reflection, the idea seduced him -- Thierry Braillard

Lyon's success an example for all

Over the last ten to fifteen years, they have dominated the women's football like none other. Their records speak for themselves and whatever they have achieved so far is unimaginable. Since 2004, they have won the league 12 times in a row, Coupe de France 7 times and Champions League five times. Unsurprisingly, they are currently UEFA's highest-ranked club.

It has become the most popular and successful women's football club across Europe, while boasting the pulling power of the game's best stars. International talents including Dzsenifer Marozsán and Ada Hegerberg have joined in recent seasons - both of whom are world-class players in their own right.

The massive turnaround in just over 14 years is an impressive story, which did not attract much media attention either. However, the club's recent success shows just how much you can achieve with collective solidarity, a long-term plan and shared ambitions to be the world's best.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Olympique Lyonnais Football
vikas srivastava
ANALYST
Mathematician and a 'Culé'
5 of the greatest Champions League Round of 16 upsets
RELATED STORY
Five players whose superstar careers were ruined by injury
RELATED STORY
5 amazing players sold by Lyon in the last decade
RELATED STORY
5 fastest Champions League hat-tricks
RELATED STORY
Ada Hegerberg: The Lionel Messi of women's football
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about Alexandre Lacazette
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues set to hijack the deal for...
RELATED STORY
5 famous footballers who changed their religions
RELATED STORY
10 great players to have never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Football's greatest rivalries: Part 1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
3rd Qualifying Round
Today AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Today QAR BAT 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs BATE
Today MAL VID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Vidi
Today SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
Today STA AJA 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs Ajax
Tomorrow CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartak Trnava
Tomorrow BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
Tomorrow PAO SPA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Spartak Moskva
Tomorrow SAL SHK 10:30 PM Salzburg vs Shkendija
09 Aug CEL AEK 12:15 AM Celtic vs AEK Athens
14 Aug DYN SLA 10:00 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Slavia Praha
14 Aug BAT QAR 10:30 PM BATE vs Qarabağ
14 Aug SPA PAO 11:00 PM Spartak Moskva vs PAOK
14 Aug FEN BEN 11:30 PM Fenerbahçe vs Benfica
14 Aug AEK CEL 11:30 PM AEK Athens vs Celtic
14 Aug DIN AST 11:30 PM Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana
14 Aug VID MAL 11:30 PM Vidi vs Malmö FF
14 Aug SHK SAL 11:45 PM Shkendija vs Salzburg
15 Aug AJA STA 12:00 AM Ajax vs Standard Liège
15 Aug SPA CRV 12:00 AM Spartak Trnava vs Crvena Zvezda
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us