Newly licensed FIFA 23 leagues: Barclays Women's Super League and more

FIFA 23 will get its worldwide release on September 30, and there is more hype than ever amongst fans of the iconic football series. With the release date edging closer, EA Sports has released details regarding a host of new features and changes introduced in the franchise's latest iteration, including newly licensed teams and leagues.

With the partnership between EA Sports and FIFA ending, FIFA 23 will be the last game in the series to bear the FIFA name. The franchise will be rebranded as EA Sports FC, and fans are speculating about what this could mean for its future, especially with licensing issues.

However, with such a massive change imminent, EA Sports has ensured that its latest title is the most inclusive and authentic footballing experience, acquiring the licenses for all-new leagues.

FIFA 23 will feature women's domestic leagues for the first time

Women's football was introduced in FIFA with FIFA 16. However, this only included the national squads, with no further additions to these rosters to date. FIFA 22 also introduced female character models to the player customization options in the Pro Clubs game mode. However, women's club football had remained elusive till now.

With FIFA 23, EA Sports aims to provide apt representation to the female side of the beautiful game by adding all-new, fully licensed domestic leagues.

Barclays Women's Super League

The Women's Super League was established in 2010 and is England's premier tier of women's football. It is managed and run by the English FA and is one of the most watched women's leagues in world football.

The league has twelve teams, boasting household names like Manchester United, Manchester City, Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal. All twelve sides will be fully licensed and playable for the latest FIFA title.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr also features next to Kylian Mbappe on the official cover for the new game, heralding a shift in the series' direction towards a more inclusive approach.

Division 1 Arkema

Division 1 Feminine, also known as Division 1 Arkema for sponsorship purposes, is France's premier women's football league. It is managed and run by the French Football Federation and consists of twelve teams, similar to Barclay's Women's Super League.

The league consists of mainstream names such as Paris Saint Germain, Montpellier, and Lyon, all of whom will be fully licensed in FIFA 23.

Some leagues have also been removed

Unfortunately, EA Sports has also lost the rights to several leagues recently. These competitions have been included in FIFA titles for years, and losing their licenses will undoubtedly affect the overall experience in FIFA 23.

Following the conflict in Ukraine, EA Sports displayed its solidarity with the troubled nation by announcing that the Russian national team and the Russian league will be removed from the upcoming FIFA game:

"EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and, like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine. In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports will not include the Russian national team or Russian clubs in FIFA 23."

The licensing agreements of EA Sports with the J-League and the Mexican League also expired recently, meaning the top-flight leagues of Mexico and Japan will not be included either.

