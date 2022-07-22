Fact check: Will there be Russian clubs or national team in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 is the latest talk in town following the first-look trailer on July 20, as the game is available for pre-order on all major platforms. EA Sports' upcoming entry could be the last one with the iconic title, as the franchise will possibly be taking a new shape from next year.

With innovations like HyperMotion 2, the title is going current-generation on PCs for the first time. While there are new leagues like the WSL, some decisions made in FIFA 22 look like they will continue with the latest release.

FIFA 23 will be the latest release in a series that has already made a name for itself among all football lovers. For over two decades, EA Sports has aimed to create the best football simulator to excite fans.

There are different game modes, including single and multiplayer, which allows players to play as they want.

FIFA 23 will have many licensed leagues, including four in women's football. There are also national teams from India to heavyweights like Germany and Argentina.

However, there is some sad news for fans of Russian football as far as the upcoming release is concerned.

EA Sports clarifies stance on Russian football in FIFA 23

Traditionally, the Russian league and the national team have been present in the last few FIFAs. Both were present at FIFA 22 before the tensions between Russia and Ukraine took place. With the conflict ongoing, EA Sports joined a host gaming company to make harsh decisions.

The Russian league and national team were released from FIFA 22, and to date, they haven't been added back. In addition, games like Apex Legends have also stopped their services as tensions have escalated, and there's no timeline for fans in the region to again play these games.

The same routine will be followed with FIFA 23 as EA Sports announced its decision to sources. If the announcements are correctly interpreted, there will be no place for the Russian league or its national team in the extensive roster of teams.

"EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and, like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine. In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports will not include the Russian national team or Russian clubs in FIFA 23."

In FIFA 22, Russian footballer items weren't removed from the Ultimate Team for those who already own them. However, that will no longer be the case with FIFA 23, as things are unlikely to be added in the first place. In the existing game, gamers can no longer get fresh items in Ultimate Team if they belong to Russia.

It is possible that Russian clubs and leagues might be added later to the game if the tensions subside. However, things don't look too promising as things stand, despite several attempts to resolve the geopolitical conflict.

