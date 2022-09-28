FIFA 23 Ultimate Team guide: How to get full chemistry for your lineup?

The revamped chemistry system is one of the biggest changes to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The new system is radically different, and players may have some difficulty adapting to it.

A major change in the chemistry system in how the positions of the footballer cards now work. With the Ultimate Team live, some have needed clarification about how to achieve full chemistry this time around. More importantly, the game's emphasis on the exact position of a card is something that players will need to consider.

If they fail to maximize chemistry, players will be at a disadvantage in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Thankfully, EA Sports has explained the new system and how it works. Let's look at how players can maximize the potential of their squads by achieving 33/33 chemistry.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team's new chemistry system is simpler than that of the previous installment, but players are still confused

Unlike previous years, the maximum chemistry someone can achieve on their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad is 33. This equates to three chemistry points that can be unlocked on each card. However, the points don't unlock independently and require calculation during squad building.

Here's how the chemistry points are assigned in the new system:

2 players of a club or nation = +1 chemistry

3 players of a league = +1 chemistry

4 players of a club = +2 chemistry

5 players in a nation or league = +2 chemistry

7 players of a club = +3 chemistry

8 players in a nation or league = +3 chemistry

This is a departure from EA Sports' previous system, and the new update makes achieving full chemistry easier. Interestingly, chemistry points don't create individual links between cards anymore.

In simpler terms, someone's left-back can have a chemistry point with the forward in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team if they can satisfy any of the conditions mentioned above. In the previous system, chemistry depended on how the cards were linked, with unlinked cards unable to take advantage of the boost.

Another key thing that players should remember is to play a card in its natural position. Each FIFA 23 Ultimate Team card has a position assigned to it by default. Apart from this position, cards also have secondary positions ranging from one to three.

If a card isn't played in the base position, it won't unlock any chemistry points and won't contribute to the squad. Although the overall ratings will stay the same, the squad's chemistry will take a hit. Players must use a position modifier to ensure the card contributes to chemistry. (Example: To use Robin Gosens and unlock his chemistry at LB, players must first change it to LB with a position modifier).

Some additional boosts can be achieved with the help of Icons, Heroes, and managers. Icons are special edition cards of former footballers who have achieved legendary statuses in football. The Icons previously gave perfect links and will continue to do the same in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad.

Heroes will be similar to Icons, but there's a key difference. Icons will count as two players from their nation, and they will offer chemistry to players in the squad from the same country. Heroes will do the same but for players from the same league.

Managers will add to the player count if the above-mentioned conditions are met. They will count for the nation and league if their assigned identities match that of the squad's other members. Managers can be the missing piece of the puzzle for squads who opt for hybrid builds.

