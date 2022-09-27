FIFA 23 guide: How to download the Companion App and register your Ultimate Team squad?

The FIFA 23 Companion App is now available for download on both the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store for players looking to manage their Ultimate Team on the go.

Now that FIFA 23 early access has started across PC, Xbox and PlayStation, players can download the mobile app or use the web app to access crucial FUT content such as managing and building squads, completing SBCs to earn player packs and items, and also for claiming rewards for achievements without logging onto their consoles.

Here is a guide on how to download the Companion App and register their FUT club to get a good start to the new season.

How to download and register Ultimate Team on FIFA 23 Companion App: Step-by-step guide

Link EA account with the Companion App (Image via EA Sports FIFA)

First, players need to download the app from their device's app store. Here are the links:

Before they can access the Companion App and all of its features, players must link their FIFA 23 account, which has an FUT Club created on Origin (PC), PlayStation or Xbox. Here is a step-by-step process on how to get the Companion App working:

Open the FIFA Ultimate Team mode on your console Create FUT Club Log onto the Companion App with the EA account

For players who have the FIFA 22 application on their mobile devices, the app should automatically update to the new version, rendering the management of your 2022 FUT Club unavailable.

FIFA 23 Companion App features and how to use

FIFA Companion App features (Image via EA Sports FIFA)

After successfully logging into an EA account, players can use the app to manage their FUT teams on the go. The app has a variety of Ultimate Team content and works seamlessly in tandem with the web app to allow players to access the FUT database. Here are some of the features of the companion app:

Stadium customization - Players can now use the app to customize their stadium without firing up the game. Customizable features include the walkout music, goal celebrations and other aesthetic changes to your homeground to make it feel something unique.

Transfer Markets - Buy or sell players for your Ultimate Team squad right from the companion app to give your team the edge.

SBCs - Completing he Squad Building Challenges are essential to getting player packs and other rewards.

Claim Rewards - Progression rewards for completing achievements in Champions, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Events can be directly claimed from the app.

FUT events - Collaborate with the global Ultimate Team community to complete the all new FUT events and earn exclusive rewards.

Share your Squad - Show off your Ultimate Team to your fellow gamers with the FIFA 23 Companion App.

With brand new features like Hypermotion 2, new free-kicks, inclusion of women's clubs and not to mention graphical improvements, FIFA 23 is shaping up to be this year's premier footballing experience.

