FIFA 23 Ultimate Team OTW Angel Di Maria SBC - How to complete, expected costs, and more

FIFA 23's first SBC of the campaign is out, and as expected, it features a Ones To Watch (OTW) card in the form of Juventus superstar Angel Di Maria. While there have been other SBCs available on the web app so far, this is the first time players will be able to obtain a footballer's card directly.

Ones to Watch (OTW) cards are special versions allotted for footballers who have completed a major transfer in the summer. While the promo is yet to be released, Di Maria has received his special card as a way to celebrate his switch from PSG to Italian giant Juventus as a free agent.

With the start of the SBC, players can obtain this special card by fulfilling certain conditions within the stipulated time. Let's take a look at the conditions of the OTW Angel Di Maria SBC and how much investment a FIFA 23 player might have to make to earn the special card.

FIFA 23 OTW cards can get boosts based on certain conditions, Di Maria will be a likely candidate

Given that this is the first player SBC of FIFA 23, EA Sports has kept things relatively simple. There are just two tasks that players will have to complete within the allotted time to add the card to their collection.

1) Task 1 - Tactical Emulation

# of players from Juventus: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Both tasks come with individual rewards, which can be obtained in addition to the special card. While the SBC was released a few moments back, there is an estimated completion cost.

FIFA 23 players would need 27,000-30,000 FUT coins to complete the SBC. Naturally, any cost will be reduced if they use cards from their collection as it will save them from acquisition via the FUT market.

The OTW Angel Di Maria SBC can now be completed by those who already have access to the trial. Others will have to wait for the game to unlock, including all Standard Edition buyers. However, they can attempt to complete it beforehand by using the web/companion app.

At the time of writing, Angel Di Maria's OTW card expires after three days, so players only have a little time to obtain it by completing both sets of tasks.

FIFA 23 OTW Angel Di Maria SBC review

At first glance, the card seems quite decent, given the current stage of FIFA 23. The 84-rated RW card will be a dribbler's dream with 87 Dribbling, but there is some glaring weakness. 79 Pace means that the card will fall behind in the meta quite soon, and 79 Shooting could be better too.

Di Maria's OTW card can improve if it receives some boosts, but that is a question for the future. While the price seems justified to a large extent, one can be forgiven for having greater expectations.

