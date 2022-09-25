"EA simply does not care": Fans react as problems with SBCs continue in FIFA 23 web app

Electronic Arts (EA) released a web app for FIFA 23 around four days ago to widespread criticism after changes to SBCs irked its substantial player base. With many considering the launch of the FUT season a disaster, fans expect some of the problems to be fixed within days. But as it stands, many issues persist as players take to Twitter to air their grievances.
The Squad Building Challenges are essential to the FIFA Ultimate Team experience and are integral in getting new player cards and FUT packs. Some of the advanced challenges that yield higher rewards are highly complicated, giving players who are looking to build a strong team tough objectives to complete.
While EA's move to make all advanced SBCs untradeable has caused a huge uproar, the fact that some of the challenges seem impossible to complete might be the most egregious of failures with the web app. A fan annoyed with the way the publishers seem to be handling things, has accused the company of not caring about its customers.
The "Around the world SBC" in FIFA 23 is almost impossible to complete. While players have traditionally used this challenge to gain some much-needed packs in the early game, in its current state, the challenge cannot be completed because of one glaring issue. One of the requirements to get the SBC is to have a minimum of 24 squad chemistry, but with current chemistry mechanics, the maximum chemistry of a squad is capped at 22 because of another requirement, thus making the challenge pointless.
Frustrated fans take to Twitter to point out dismal state of FIFA 23 web app and SBCs ahead of official game release
The FIFA 23 web app was released on September 21, 2022 and failed to live up to the expectations of fans. A major gripe for a substantial number of people was that the advanced SBCs were untradeable, meaning players would lose out on critical coin-making potential.
Trading for coins is an effective way for players to purchase new packs without relying on actual money to buy FUT packs. By making challenges untradeable, EA has made it impossible for a lot of players to get hold of expensive cards, which is expected to impact an individual's performance in the game mode.
This ties in to the fact that the game also restricts the number of items on the transfer list, which has also put off many players.
FIFA 23 has a completely new chemistry system which does away with positional links. Players on the pitch can now have chemistry based on links with any other player in the starting squad. But while implementing chemistry into the SBCs, EA seems to have made numerous mistakes.
Most of the mistakes with chemistry in the SBC requirements appear to be simple math errors. The Around the World problem has already been discussed, but here is a fan trying to figure out the impossible 7 boot league challenge where there are three contradictory points:
- Have 11 players
- Have exactly 1 chemistry point on each player
- Have minimum chemistry point of 18
The conditions to fulfill the first two points are mutually exclusive with the third requirement.
The errors and bugs don't stop there as some players have reported a grayed out submit button even after fulfilling all the requirements to complete a challenge. Here is an example taken from screenshots doing the rounds on Twitter on how players are unable to click on the submit button.
All the above errors and bugs can only be encountered while working on your FUT club on the web app, while some have reported that the login is still glitchy. Here is an example of a player unable to get into either the companion or the web app despite resetting his password multiple times.
With so many weird glitches and complications in the FIFA 23 web app, many have expressed their displeasure at EA's decisions, which seem to have adversely impacted a player's experience. Professional FIFA player Marin Oreagal sarcastically compared the SBC situation to IShowSpeed's offside play at the recent Sidemen charity event.
With less than a week left until its launch, fans looking forward to FIFA 23 can only hope that these issues are addressed.