"EA simply does not care": Fans react as problems with SBCs continue in FIFA 23 web app

Electronic Arts (EA) released a web app for FIFA 23 around four days ago to widespread criticism after changes to SBCs irked its substantial player base. With many considering the launch of the FUT season a disaster, fans expect some of the problems to be fixed within days. But as it stands, many issues persist as players take to Twitter to air their grievances.

The Squad Building Challenges are essential to the FIFA Ultimate Team experience and are integral in getting new player cards and FUT packs. Some of the advanced challenges that yield higher rewards are highly complicated, giving players who are looking to build a strong team tough objectives to complete.

Denisfut @denisfut_trade Advanced SBCs untradeable



New chem system he proven difficult to even do the starter SBCS for some



Is the Web App an L? Advanced SBCs untradeable New chem system he proven difficult to even do the starter SBCS for some Is the Web App an L?

While EA's move to make all advanced SBCs untradeable has caused a huge uproar, the fact that some of the challenges seem impossible to complete might be the most egregious of failures with the web app. A fan annoyed with the way the publishers seem to be handling things, has accused the company of not caring about its customers.

Coll Anderson @Coll_Anderson It’s crazy how the “Around the world” SBC on Fifa 23 has been broken for 4 days now and isn’t even likely gonna be fixed before the launch of the actual game… EA, a company that simply does not care about its customers 🤝 It’s crazy how the “Around the world” SBC on Fifa 23 has been broken for 4 days now and isn’t even likely gonna be fixed before the launch of the actual game… EA, a company that simply does not care about its customers 🤝

The "Around the world SBC" in FIFA 23 is almost impossible to complete. While players have traditionally used this challenge to gain some much-needed packs in the early game, in its current state, the challenge cannot be completed because of one glaring issue. One of the requirements to get the SBC is to have a minimum of 24 squad chemistry, but with current chemistry mechanics, the maximum chemistry of a squad is capped at 22 because of another requirement, thus making the challenge pointless.

KS Gaming @kish_s04 @EAHelp Around the world SBC is impossible to complete as it requires 24 chemistry points but you can only get 22 as there is a maximum of 2 points on every player required, please help @EAHelp Around the world SBC is impossible to complete as it requires 24 chemistry points but you can only get 22 as there is a maximum of 2 points on every player required, please help

Frustrated fans take to Twitter to point out dismal state of FIFA 23 web app and SBCs ahead of official game release

The FIFA 23 web app was released on September 21, 2022 and failed to live up to the expectations of fans. A major gripe for a substantial number of people was that the advanced SBCs were untradeable, meaning players would lose out on critical coin-making potential.

Elden Lord Ocelote @GTsvetkovski



This web app launch is a disaster @FUT_Accountant Packed Kroos who's 130k and can't sell him :)This web app launch is a disaster @FUT_Accountant Packed Kroos who's 130k and can't sell him :)This web app launch is a disaster

Trading for coins is an effective way for players to purchase new packs without relying on actual money to buy FUT packs. By making challenges untradeable, EA has made it impossible for a lot of players to get hold of expensive cards, which is expected to impact an individual's performance in the game mode.

JD777 @JamesDobinson75

Utterly pointless. @EASPORTSFIFA Logged in to the companion app, realised I can’t do anything without coins, realised I couldn’t get coins, logged out.Utterly pointless. @EASPORTSFIFA Logged in to the companion app, realised I can’t do anything without coins, realised I couldn’t get coins, logged out.Utterly pointless.

This ties in to the fact that the game also restricts the number of items on the transfer list, which has also put off many players.

FUTZone - #FIFA23 News @FUTZONEFIFA



That’s a huge L 🫤



#FIFA23 You can only have max 30 items on your transfer list on the Web App + Advanced SBCs are untradable.That’s a huge L 🫤 You can only have max 30 items on your transfer list on the Web App + Advanced SBCs are untradable. That’s a huge L 🫤#FIFA23

FIFA 23 has a completely new chemistry system which does away with positional links. Players on the pitch can now have chemistry based on links with any other player in the starting squad. But while implementing chemistry into the SBCs, EA seems to have made numerous mistakes.

Frankie Wigley @frankie_wigley @MattHDGamer I don’t think ea understand the new chemistry system with the sbc requirements on some of them @MattHDGamer I don’t think ea understand the new chemistry system with the sbc requirements on some of them

Most of the mistakes with chemistry in the SBC requirements appear to be simple math errors. The Around the World problem has already been discussed, but here is a fan trying to figure out the impossible 7 boot league challenge where there are three contradictory points:

Have 11 players

Have exactly 1 chemistry point on each player

Have minimum chemistry point of 18

The conditions to fulfill the first two points are mutually exclusive with the third requirement.

The errors and bugs don't stop there as some players have reported a grayed out submit button even after fulfilling all the requirements to complete a challenge. Here is an example taken from screenshots doing the rounds on Twitter on how players are unable to click on the submit button.

All the above errors and bugs can only be encountered while working on your FUT club on the web app, while some have reported that the login is still glitchy. Here is an example of a player unable to get into either the companion or the web app despite resetting his password multiple times.

mAestrokImpembe @AestrokM @EASPORTSFIFA I cant login in my fifa 23 web app and my companion app when i type in the password it says i typed it wrong and then i reset the password it says the same so i dont know what to do if anyone does please reply @EASPORTSFIFA I cant login in my fifa 23 web app and my companion app when i type in the password it says i typed it wrong and then i reset the password it says the same so i dont know what to do if anyone does please reply

With so many weird glitches and complications in the FIFA 23 web app, many have expressed their displeasure at EA's decisions, which seem to have adversely impacted a player's experience. Professional FIFA player Marin Oreagal sarcastically compared the SBC situation to IShowSpeed's offside play at the recent Sidemen charity event.

Martin Oregel @RemiMartinn It will be easier to explain the offside rule to speed than it is to understand how to do an sbc in FIFA 23 It will be easier to explain the offside rule to speed than it is to understand how to do an sbc in FIFA 23

With less than a week left until its launch, fans looking forward to FIFA 23 can only hope that these issues are addressed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far