When will the FIFA 23 Ones to Watch cards release? Possible release dates, upgrade system, and more

FIFA 23's Ones to Watch (OTW) promo could be the first one players access in the game. The promo has almost become a ritual over the last two years as EA Sports unlocks special cards in the game for those who are part of the biggest summer transfers.

It will be no different this time around, as the promo has already been confirmed. The likes of Erling Haaland has been displayed, and his card will certainly be one of the most coveted ones.

The Ones to Watch (OTW) promo will likely be the first of many, given the hype surrounding FIFA 23. Several promos have been released throughout the year, but fans want more. This shouldn't come as a surprise, considering that the FIFA World Cup will be taking place later this year. Here's all the information available about the first special promo in the game.

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch (OTW) cards come with boosted stats and the potential for upgrades

EA Sports is yet to reveal all the details about FIFA 23's Ones to Watch (OTW) promo, but four footballers have been confirmed so far as part of the promo - Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, Richarlison, and Raheem Sterling. The likes of Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski will also be present, along with those who have been part of major transfers in the summer.

Although EA Sports hasn't provided a release date yet, gamers will get the first set of cards on September 30. This is based on how they have worked in the past, as the promos usually start every Thursday at 6:00 pm UK time. Moreover, Ultimate Edition owners are entitled to an untradable copy of these cards and will receive it on the same day.

GooseGraphics @goosegraphics_



- 1 Ones to Watch (Untradeable)

- 1 Fifa World Cup Hero (Untradeable)

- 5 Game Kylian Mbappe Loan Item

- FUT Ambassador Player Pick

- 4600 Fifa Points

- Career Mode Homegrown Talent

- 3 Days Early Access



#FIFA23 | #FUT23 OFFICIAL FIFA 23 PRE-ORDER BONUSES (ULTIMATE EDITION)- 1 Ones to Watch (Untradeable)- 1 Fifa World Cup Hero (Untradeable)- 5 Game Kylian Mbappe Loan Item- FUT Ambassador Player Pick- 4600 Fifa Points- Career Mode Homegrown Talent- 3 Days Early Access OFFICIAL FIFA 23 PRE-ORDER BONUSES (ULTIMATE EDITION)🚨- 1 Ones to Watch (Untradeable)- 1 Fifa World Cup Hero (Untradeable)- 5 Game Kylian Mbappe Loan Item- FUT Ambassador Player Pick- 4600 Fifa Points- Career Mode Homegrown Talent- 3 Days Early Access #FIFA23 | #FUT23 https://t.co/FW2Jb3pvqs

If EA Sports continues the tradition of the last two years, the Ones to Watch (OTW) cards in FIFA 23 will be released in a batch of two sets, and the second one will be released exactly one week after the first. However, readers should note that this is purely speculation.

The presence of the FIFA World Cup could have an effect on these cards this time around. Ones to Watch (OTW) cards have the potential to be upgraded, and a card's overall stats can improve based on the fulfillment of certain conditions. This includes getting an in-form or man-of-the-match card.

Additionally, the cards could also receive a one-time boost if players win five out of their first 10 matches. It remains to be seen if the game implements a similar mechanic this time around, but there has been some leaked information that indicates the presence of a new system.

Donk 🍊/ #FIFA23 News @DonkTrading NEW extra upgrade path for OTW



OTW Players who are in the World Cup become "Nations to Watch"



Extra upgrades if their national team wins a match at the world cup



W #FIFA23 NEW extra upgrade path for OTWOTW Players who are in the World Cup become "Nations to Watch"Extra upgrades if their national team wins a match at the world cup 🚨 NEW extra upgrade path for OTW ➖ OTW Players who are in the World Cup become "Nations to Watch" 🎥 ➖ Extra upgrades if their national team wins a match at the world cup ☑️W #FIFA23

If the rumors are to be believed, some of these cards will receive a boost if they're present at the FIFA World Cup and their nations win a match. If a card fulfills all the conditions, the final overall and stats will be quite different from the initial ones.

This upgrade potential makes the FIFA 23 Ones to Watch (OTW) promo an interesting one. Additionally, it will accompany the traditional Team of the Week 1 promo as well. With the international break going on, it will be interesting to see which footballers make it to the squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far