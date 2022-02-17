FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 22 (TOTW 22) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released the latest edition of its Team of the Week (TOTW) promo. In-form variants of 23 footballers representing various nationalities were inducted into TOTW 22 based on their performance in the previous week of football.

Every player in the TOTW 22 promo has boosted stats when compared to their base cards.

Team of the Week promos are an excellent opportunity for FIFA's Ultimate Team audience to obtain a highly rated player upon opening any of the selected range of Packs that FIFA 22 has to offer.

Listed below are all the 23 players who have been featured in Team of the Week 22 of FUT 22.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 22

Raheem Sterling (LW) - 90

Mike Maignan (GK) - 86

Matthijs de Ligt (CB) - 86

Keiran Trippier (RB) - 86

Marco Reus (CAM) - 86

James Ward-Prowse (CM) - 86

Nabil Fekir (CAM) - 86

Aleksandar Mitrovic (ST) - 86

Edin Visca (RM) - 86

Tanguy Ndombele (CDM) - 86

Philippe Coutinho (LW) - 84

Mattia Zaccagni (LW) - 84

Sébastien Haller (ST) - 83

Gerónimo Rulli (GK) - 83

Ramy Bensebaini (LWB) - 82

Raúl de Tomás (ST) - 82

Kevin Gameiro (ST) - 81

Benjamin Hübner (CB) - 81

Gerrit Holtmann (LW) - 79

Sam Beukema (CB) - 77

Sean McConville (LW) - 75

Ryan Hardie (ST) - 74

Bipin Singh (LM) - 70

Best cards of TOTW 22 reveal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The highlight of Team of the Week 22 is Raheem Sterling's Inform variant, which features the Manchester City winger at 90-OVR, as opposed to his base rating of 88. FUT players have seen better versions of Sterling in the past. Nevertheless, his TOTW 22 version has great value owing to his 93-pace and 89-dribbling.

In TOTW 22, EA Sports has generously included nine players rated 86-OVR. Mike Maignan, the French goalkeeper from AC Milan, witnessed an 86-rated variant in this promo. Maignan has 88-reflex, 87-kicking, and 86-diving, among his improved skills.

Defenders Matthijs de Ligt (CB) and Keiran Trippier (RB) also received upgrades that fielded each of them at 86-OVR. Additionally, Marco Reus (86), Aleksandar Mitrovic (86), and Philippe Coutinho (84) have boosted versions that Ultimate Team players might be interested in.

Edited by R. Elahi