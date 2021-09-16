Top 5 highest-rated left-wingers (LM/LW) in FIFA 22

As the release of FIFA 22 draws near with only two weeks to go, EA has published this year's Top 22. The list features quite a few known faces, including three left-wingers.
This article presents some of the best left-wingers in FIFA 22, ranked according to their overall ratings. Most of these ratings have been gathered from EA, while others are leaks from independent sources.
FIFA 22: Five highest rated left-wingers
1) Neymar Jr (PSG) - 91
Neymar's rating hasn't changed since last season. He is the third-best player in FIFA 22 and also the best left-winger. Together with Messi and Mbappe, PSG probably has the best front three in football history.
2) Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) - 89
Son Heung-min has had a 2 point increase to his overall rating this year. The South Korean captain is the best left-midfielder (LM) and the second-best left-winger in FIFA 22. According to these ratings, he is also the second-best player in Tottenham Hotspur.
3) Sadio Mané (Liverpool) - 89
Liverpool has had quite a few players in the Top 22 list. Sadio Mané barely made it to the list, coming in at the number 22 spot. His OVR has dropped by a point in FIFA 22, but he is still on of the best left-wingers in FIFA 22.
4) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 88
Man City recently revealed the ratings of all their players in FIFA 22. Sterling seems to be the third-best player in the club as well as the one of the best left-wingers in the game. His OVR is the same as it was in the last game.
5) Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - 85
Eden Hazard has seen a decrease in his OVR by 3 points in FIFA 22. While he didn't make it to the Top 22, he is still the fourth-best left-winger and the fourth-best overall player in his club.
Note: Eden Hazard's OVR has been gathered from FIFPlay (fifplay.com)
