Top 5 highest-rated left-wingers (LM/LW) in FIFA 22

As the release of FIFA 22 draws near with only two weeks to go, EA has published this year's Top 22. The list features quite a few known faces, including three left-wingers.

This article presents some of the best left-wingers in FIFA 22, ranked according to their overall ratings. Most of these ratings have been gathered from EA, while others are leaks from independent sources.

FIFA 22: Five highest rated left-wingers

1) Neymar Jr (PSG) - 91

PSG's front three is the best ever seen in football, and Neymar is a part of it (Image via Getty)

Neymar's rating hasn't changed since last season. He is the third-best player in FIFA 22 and also the best left-winger. Together with Messi and Mbappe, PSG probably has the best front three in football history.

2) Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) - 89

Son Heung-min is the highest-rated player from South Korea (Image via Getty)

Son Heung-min has had a 2 point increase to his overall rating this year. The South Korean captain is the best left-midfielder (LM) and the second-best left-winger in FIFA 22. According to these ratings, he is also the second-best player in Tottenham Hotspur.

3) Sadio Mané (Liverpool) - 89

Sadio Mane in a recent Premier League match against Burnley (Image via Getty)

Liverpool has had quite a few players in the Top 22 list. Sadio Mané barely made it to the list, coming in at the number 22 spot. His OVR has dropped by a point in FIFA 22, but he is still on of the best left-wingers in FIFA 22.

4) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 88

Raheem Sterling has proved his worth in the Euro 2020 (Image via Getty)

Man City recently revealed the ratings of all their players in FIFA 22. Sterling seems to be the third-best player in the club as well as the one of the best left-wingers in the game. His OVR is the same as it was in the last game.

5) Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - 85

Eden Hazard had a stellar performance in the Euro 2020 (Image via Getty)

Eden Hazard has seen a decrease in his OVR by 3 points in FIFA 22. While he didn't make it to the Top 22, he is still the fourth-best left-winger and the fourth-best overall player in his club.

Note: Eden Hazard's OVR has been gathered from FIFPlay (fifplay.com)

