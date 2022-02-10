FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 21 (TOTW 21) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released the Team of the Week (TOTW) 21 promo, featuring Inform variants of 23 different players, rated based on their real-time performance in the previous week of football.

Each player on the TOTW 21 promo has boosted stats compared to their base cards, highlighting their remarkable real-time performance. Players from various football leagues will be considered for this promo.

TOTW promos feature an upgraded variant that Ultimate Team players can redeem from the various packs available in FIFA 22. Listed below are all the players who have earned a feature in Team of the Week 21 of FUT 22.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 21

Reo Hatate (CM) - 77

Robert Glatzel (ST) - 77

Dennis Eckert Ayensa (ST) - 77

Giorgi Kvilitaia (ST) - 79

Papy Djilobodji (CB) - 79

Brais Mendez (RM) - 81

Sergio Herrera (GK) - 82

Olivier Giroud (ST) - 82

Stefano Sensi (CAM) - 83

Pablo Sarabia (RW) - 83

Danilo Pereira (CM) - 84

Marko Livaja (ST) - 84

Arkadiusz Milik (ST) - 84

Frederic Guilbert (RWB) - 84

Enes Unal (ST) - 84

Jonathan Tah (CB) - 84

Denis Zakaria (CM) - 85

Marco Asensio (RW) - 85

Anderson Talisca (CAM) - 86

Luis Alberto (CM) - 87

Jordi Alba (LB) - 87

Kalidou Koulibaly (CB) - 87

Manuel Neuer (GK) - 91

Best cards of TOTW 21 reveal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The most notable card in the Team of the Week 21 promo is Manuel Neuer's 91-rated variant. Despite receiving minor upgrades, Neuer's OVR increased from 90 to 91 and witnessed an improvement in his attributes, primarily his Kicking (92), Diving (90), Positioning (90) and Reflexes (90).

Defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Jordi Alba also witnessed Inform variants from the TOTW pack, as both received a boost in ratings, taking their 86-rated base variants to 87-OVR.

Additionally, Marco Asensio (85), Anderson Talisca (86) and Marko Livaja (84) received substantial upgrades that FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players might be interested in.

