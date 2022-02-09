FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Future Stars Reunion Player Pick SBC in FUT 22?

FIFA 22 has introduced an interesting new addition to their set of Squad Building Challenges for their Ultimate Team audience.

EA Sports has released the Future Stars Reunion Player Pick SBC, which, upon completion, grants FUT players a player pick from a choice of 4 different players. The players eligible to feature in this SBC are athletes featured in the previous editions of the Future Stars promo, namely FIFA 19, FIFA 20, and FIFA 21.

Each of the four options presented to the Ultimate Team players will be a special player variant. That being said, only the players who have a special FUT promo in FIFA 22 will appear among the options for the player pick.

Ultimate Team players can complete the SBC and avail the reward by completing the tasks listed below.

Task and review of Future Stars Reunion Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Future Stars Reunion Player Pick SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of release, the Future Stars Reunion Player Pick SBC will cost Ultimate Team players around 120,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can reduce the overall completion cost by a considerable amount by using existing items from their inventory.

Future Stars Reunion Player Pick SBC is a repeatable challenge that Ultimate Team players can repeat once before it expires. The SBC is scheduled to expire in less than three days.

Review of the Future Stars Reunion Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completion, Ultimate Team players can choose between 4 different players, all likely to belong to different FUT 22 promos. This diverse SBC allows players to choose their reward from a unique range of options.

Ultimate Team players, however, do have the uncertainty of receiving a selection of cards that do not interest the player. Players like Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr and Phil Foden are some of the best players from this SBC. In contrast, players can also expect Mason Mount, Youri Tielemans and Marc Cucurella as more common rewards.

Nevertheless, for a fair cost, FUT players can attempt this challenge twice to try their hand at redeeming a highly rated special FUT card of their liking.

