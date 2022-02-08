FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete 84+ Player Pick SBC in FUT 22?

FIFA 22 welcomes the return of the 84+ Player Pick SBC, which allows the Ultimate Team audience to choose a Rare Gold player over 84-OVR from a choice of 3 random cards.

The 84+ Player Pick SBC is popular in FUT due to the wide range of cards players can choose from. The latest edition of the SBC will also create an opportunity for Ultimate Team players to avail the newly released Future Stars variants of numerous young football talents.

The Future Stars promo was released last week, featuring an array of young athletes predicted by EA Sports as the future stars of football. These player variants are rated based on their expected performance in the future and feature a collection of desirable player cards.

To obtain an 84+ Player Pick, Ultimate Team players must complete a set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of the 84+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the 84+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, the 84+ Player Pick SBC cost around 33,000 FUT coins for Ultimate Team players to complete from scratch. Using one's fodder can further reduce the overall completion cost and bring it down to a reasonable amount.

To obtain the mentioned reward, FUT 22 players can complete this non-repeatable SBC within three days.

Review of the 84+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completing the 84+ Player Pick SBC, Ultimate Team players will be presented with a choice of 3 Rare Gold Players. While the three players will have a minimum OVR of 84, they will not limit their maximum ratings and can even surprise FUT players.

Also Read Article Continues below

Considering the cost of the SBC, FIFA 22 players have a good chance at redeeming their initial investment with their rewards. They may even end up hitting the jackpot by redeeming some of FUT 22's highest-rated players.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar