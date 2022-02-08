FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Gheorghe Hagi base icon SBC in FUT 22

Among FIFA 22's latest releases, EA Sports introduces the Prime Icon variant for former Romanian midfielder Gheorghe Hagi.

Alongside Zinedine Zidane's Prime Icon variant, the Ultimate Team audience has access to Gheorghe Hagi's SBC, which rewards players with a 91-rated CAM version of the player.

Gheorghe Hagi is considered one of the greatest players to represent the Romanian national team. His stints at FC Sportul Studenţesc and Steaua București earned him a shot at playing for Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Galatasaray later on in his career.

FIFA 22 recognizes Gheorghe Hagi's contribution to football and introduces the player to FUT's Prime Icon promo as a result. Players can obtain Gheorghe Hagi's Prime Icon version by completing the tasks listed below.

Task and review of Gheorghe Hagi Prime Icon card SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of Gheorghe Hagi Prime Icon SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) Like Father, Like Son

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) Blaugrana

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) Los Blancos

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, Gheorghe Hagi Prime Icon SBC will cost Ultimate Team players around 250,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Upon using items from the inventory, FUT players can further reduce the overall cost of completion and redeem the card at a reasonable price.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have 27 days to complete this non-repeatable challenge and redeem their promised rewards.

Review of the Gheorghe Hagi Prime Icon SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA Ultimate Team players can add this 91-rated midfielder to their squad at a fair cost. Gheorghe Hagi's Prime Icon variant highlights his excellent dribbling ability with 90-dribbling and 92-ball control. He also has 90-passing to support him in midfield.

Gheorghe Hagi could be a good presence in attack, with 90-shooting and 93-shot-power. He also has 4-stars for his weak foot and skill moves. Hagi can be an ideal pick in attacking midfield with an overall balance to his attributes.

