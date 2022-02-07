FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Player Moments Dominic Calvert-Lewin card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 introduces their latest addition to the Player Moments promo with the release of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 89-rated card.

The Player Moments promo for FIFA 22 highlights players for their remarkable achievement. EA Sports commemorates the Everton striker for his appearance in the Future Stars promo in FIFA 19.

Calvert-Lewin's performance in the 2018-19 season of the Premier League earned him a 86-rated Future Stars variant in FIFA 19. FIFA 22's Ultimate Team audience witnessed the 81-rated youngster's first inclusion in a FUT 22 promo with the release of his Player Moments version. FUT players can redeem this player by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review Player Moments Dominic Calvert-Lewin SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Player Moments Dominic Calvert-Lewin SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Dominic Calvert-Lewin

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players approximately 130,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players who can utilize their current fodder can complete the challenge at a reasonable cost.

FIFA Ultimate Team players have 13 days left to complete this non-repeatable Ultimate Team challenge.

Review of the Player Moments Dominic Calvert-Lewin SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a 4-star weak-foot and skill move, paired with a high attacking workrate. His Player Moments promo received exponential upgrades to his individual attributes, improving his OVR from 81 to 89 and building up his versatility as an attacker.

Calvert-Lewin's Player Moments card has a fair balance of attacking capabilities, with his 89-shooting and 90-physical highlighting his threatening presence inside the box. His 91-pace and 88-dribbling when combined with his 4-star skill moves can be attributed to his ability to play on the wings.

For a reasonable cost, Ultimate Team players can acquire this player and add him to their lineup. In addition to being one of the highest rated Player Moments cards, Calvert-Lewin's variant also has a good blend of attributes, making him a desirable pick for players in FIFA 22.

