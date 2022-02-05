FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Talent Scout Winner SBC in FUT 22?

Along with the daily dose of SBCs, FIFA 22 has introduced the Talent Scout Winner SBC, which brings forward an upgraded version of a young prospect.

A new Brazilian talent has been discovered by the FIFA 22 scouts. As a result, Ultimate Team players have access to Arthur Mendonça Cabral's Future Stars variant, which can be redeemed by completing a set of tasks.

Arthur Cabral, a 23-year-old Brazilian striker, recently made his move to Serie A side Fiorentina. After enjoying a formidable stint at FC Basel, Cabral made his way to the Italian league on January 29, 2022, with the aim to elevate his performance and emerge as one of the rising stars in world football.

FIFA 22 players can complete the Talent Scout Winner SBC and obtain Arthur Cabral's Future Stars variant as a reward by completing the set of tasks mentioned below.

Task and review of Talent Scout Winner SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Talent Scout Winner SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, the Talent Scout Winner SBC will cost Ultimate Team players approximately 180,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players who utilize items from their existing player reserves can reduce the overall cost of completion by a reasonable amount.

FIFA 22 players have 6 days left to complete the Talent Scout Winner SBC and avail their promised rewards.

Review of the Talent Scout Winner SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Arthur Cabral receives a major upgrade in FIFA 22 as his 76-rated base variant is boosted to form his 87-rated Future Stars version. With his 90-Physicality and 87-Shooting, Cabral has a great presence inside the box. His 90-Pace and 86-Dribbling adds on to his potential to play in other attacking roles as well.

As of release, the cost to complete the Talent Scout Winner SBC is fairly high, considering the quality of the card. However, players who can afford the SBC can avail this young prospect with all-rounded stats for a considerable amount.

Ultimate Team players will also receive a Prime Electrum Players Pack and a Prime Mixed Players Pack upon completing both sets of tasks.

