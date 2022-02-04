FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Premier League SBC in FUT 22?

EA Sports has graced FIFA 22 with a few exciting SBCs that are themed around the various popular football leagues in the world. Ultimate Team players can complete these challenges to earn special rewards.

Hunter @FUTHUNTER_



Last opportunity to recycle them with Prem Upgrade SBCs Premier League SBC is backLast opportunity to recycle them with Prem Upgrade SBCs Premier League SBC is back ✅Last opportunity to recycle them with Prem Upgrade SBCs https://t.co/RFan9K2i1w

FIFA 22 has introduced the Premier League SBC among the newly released sets of Squad Building Challenges. The SBC features challenges that involve Premier League players and will offer a wide range of rewards to FUT players who complete the challenge.

Listed below are the various tasks and rewards associated with the Premier League SBC on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Task and review of Premier League SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Premier League SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Premier League Challenge 1

# of players from Premier League: Exactly 11

Silver Players: Min 7

Squad Rating: Min 63

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Premier League Challenge 2

# of players from Premier League: Exactly 11

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 71

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Premier League Challenge 3

# of players from Premier League: Exactly 11

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 76

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) Premier League Challenge 4

# of players from Premier League: Exactly 11

Rare: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 79

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, the Premier League SBC on FIFA 22 cost Ultimate Team players around 8000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. FUT players can considerably reduce the cost through the use of their existing fodder.

Premier League SBC is a repeatable challenge that FUT players can complete within 13 weeks in order to obtain their promised rewards.

Review of the Premier League SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

The newly released Premier League SBC is a convenient way for Ultimate Team players to obtain a few promo packs that can help enhance their lineups.

Upon completing the four mentioned sets of tasks, players get 1 Small Prime Silver Players Pack, 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Rare Gold Pack in addition to the final reward of 1 Rare Players Pack.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although the pack does not provide player picks as a reward, FUT players can complete this fairly inexpensive SBC to gather the fodder required for their upcoming challenges on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra