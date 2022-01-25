FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Premium Premier League SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a set of league upgrade SBCs so players can avail themselves of the choices in two options - normal and premium.

There has been an increase in well-valued SBCs under the ongoing Team of the Year (TOTY) promo. The TOTY promo is about the special player items representing the best footballers from the previous year. Decided by fan votes, the special player items are available in packs and can be significant assets if found.

Owen @OzNozHD

WHAT I GOT IN 10X PREMIUM PREMIER LEAGUE UPGRADE PACKS!

► Check it out!

youtu.be/qKh-g5PMPxk *NEW VIDEO*WHAT I GOT IN 10X PREMIUM PREMIER LEAGUE UPGRADE PACKS! #FIFA22 ► Check it out! *NEW VIDEO*WHAT I GOT IN 10X PREMIUM PREMIER LEAGUE UPGRADE PACKS! #FIFA22 ► Check it out!➡youtu.be/qKh-g5PMPxk https://t.co/qsc1Icdo4E

The chances of obtaining a TOTY item are meager, and getting them requires much luck. Alternatively, players can look for items in the market, but the prices are highly inflated due to the low supply in the current scenario.

But players can also have quick ways to improve their squads by doing the Premium League Upgrades SBC. These SBCs are not too hard and can give great rewards based on a player's luck.

Tasks and Rewards for Premium League Upgrades SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate

Tasks of the SBC

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

The cost of the SBC ranges between 7,000-9,000 FUT coins based on the platform. But the SBCs are easy to complete, and players have a great chance to use those fodder that can't be used generally due to other restrictions. Players can also opt for a normal Premier League upgrade at a cheaper cost, but the rewards are inferior.

The Premium Premier League Upgrade SBCs are live in the game for 11 days from the time of release. Each league upgrade can be repeated due to the repeatable nature of the SBC.

Review of the Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Premium Upgrade Premier League SBC will reward 12 gold players from the Premier League. Three out of these 12 players will be rare, and the chances for earning something high in value are more.

Also Read Article Continues below

The investments are not too high, and the SBC is pretty easy to complete. The costs shouldn't be too high, given that most FIFA 22 players have a lot of fodder on their hands.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar