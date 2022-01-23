FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the TOTY Challenge 1 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22's Team of the Year SBCs are here with the release of TOTY Challenge 1 SBC, and it provides an excellent opportunity for the players.

With the start of the TOTY promo, a strong set of cards have started appearing in the packs. It's to be remembered that the chances of obtaining the TOTY items are meager, and it can be pretty cost-intensive to get the TOTY cards ultimately.

The FUT market is another option to acquire them, but the items are costly at the moment and can cost a fortune, given how good the attacker cards are.

Players shouldn't sleep on the SBCs like the TOTY Challenge 1 SBC. This single-task SBC is an excellent option, especially for beginner players generally priced out of the complex SBCs. Even if the items obtained from the rewards are not directly usable, players can always utilize them in other SBCs.

Tasks, cost and review of the TOTY Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Same League Count: Max 6

Nationalities: Min 4

Rare: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

The TOTY Challenge 1 SBC costs about 5,000 FUT coins to complete for a player on the PS4/PS5. The price can be further reduced by using fodder from a player's collection. The SBC is live for only 48 hours and is non-repeatable, limiting every player to just one try.

Review of the TOTY Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The TOTY Challenge 1 SBC will reward one Rare Electrum Players Pack upon completion. The cost value of the reward is significantly higher than the investment cost, mainly if players use fodder.

It's a simple and cheap SBC with great rewards, and every FIFA 22 player should be completing it.

Although the valuation of the SBC will depend on luck, the Rare Electrum Players pack has several gold and rare items, which adds to reward potential. The TOTY Challenge 1 SBC is an excellent value for spending SBC, and there is no reason for a player of the game not to do it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar