FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of Team the Year (TOTY) items for FUT 22

FIFA 22's starting XI for the Team of the Year is out and as expected, the starting lineup consists of some of the finest names in world football.

The TOTY promo is arguably the most popular of Ultimate Team every year. It adds special player items for footballers who have the best performers in the world of football throughout the year. The cards that were added as part of the first XI have massively upgraded stats and are available in the packs.

However, players have to remember that the odds of obtaining a TOTY starter item are very low. It can be an immensely expensive activity, but such are the quality of the cards, that players often end up breaking the bank to get them. The cards will be available in packs from Januart 21 in order and players can obtain cards of all position January 28 onwards.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of TOTY starting XI cards

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG - 96

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi - PSG - 93

Marquinhos - PSG - 95

Ruben Dias - Manchester City - 97

Joao Cancelo - Manchester City - 94

Midfielders

N'Golo Kante - Chelsea - 96

Jorginho - Chelsea - 97

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - 96

Attackers

Lionel Messi - PSG - 98

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern munich - 98

Kylian Mbappe - PSG - 97

When are the TOTY cards available in FIFA 22?

The TOTY starting XI cards have been revealed on January 20 and with these, the cards are planned to enter the packs.

The attacker cards are available from January 21 in packs. This will be followed by the midfielder cards, which will be available from January 23. Finally, the defenders and the goalkeeper cards will be available from January 26.

Starting January 28, all the TOTY cards will be obtainable from the packs. Along with the cards, there will also be SBCs based on the same theme of the events. Further details are awaited, but FIFA 22 players can hope for an enjoyable time in FIFA 22 where they will be able earn several cards.

