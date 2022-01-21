FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the TOTY Flash Challenge in FUT 22

With the addition of Team of the Year attacker cards to FIFA 22 packs, the promo has officially started.

TOTY is one of the most eagerly awaited promos that appears in the game during January every year. The promo is all about the special player items of footballers who performed the best in their respective positions, in order to have been given a place in Team of the Year. Some of the player items that are part of the TOTY starting XI are fantastic and are considered endgame cards by many players.

Reward: untradeable Premium Gold Players Pack

However, the TOTY promo for FIFA 22 is not just about the player items. Players can also do several bargain SBCs to get valuable items for cheap by doing things like the TOTY Flash Challenge. So far, the first flash challenge has appeared and it seems they will be just like the ones that were released during the Black Friday event.

Tasks, deadlines and rewards of TOTY Flash Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Same League Count: Min 4

Same Club Count: Max 3

Gold Players: Min 3

Rare: Min 8

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 1

The TOTY Flash Challenge 1 will be live on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for just about 3 hours to players must hurry if they want to complete the first challenge. The next set of challenges haven't been revealed yet, but players should expect the conditions and cost to be similar to the major variance in rewards.

Players can complete the TOTY Flash Challenge SBC 1 with around 5,000 FUT coins. Given the conditions, players will be able to utilize their fodder to bring the price further down.

Review of the TOTY Flash Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The first flash challenge will reward players with one Premium gold Players pack. The rewards could certainly have been better, but compared to the investment, doing the SBC will be cheaper. However, if players have a shortage of coins, it may be worth more to save the coins and see what the subsequent flash challenges bring as rewards for the players.

