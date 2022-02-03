FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Dani Olmo TOTY Honorable Mention card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 released their Team of the Year (TOTY) in January 2022, featuring 11 of the best football players from the previous season of world football. The latest player from the promo to be made available in the form of SBCs is Dani Olmo.

Dani Olmo, a Spanish midfielder representing RB Leipzig, is the last player commended with a TOTY Honorable Mention card. Like TOTY cards, players are hit with massive upgrades to their base stats in their Honorable Mention cards.

EA Sports released TOTY Honorable Mention cards to accommodate the talented players who missed out on the TOTY promo. The newly released TOTY variant of Dani Olmo can be redeemed by completing the tasks listed below.

Task and review of Dani Olmo TOTY Honorable Mention card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of Dani Olmo TOTY Honorable Mention card in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Spain

# of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, the set of tasks related to Dani Olmo's TOTY Honorable Mention card cost FIFA Ultimate Team players around 170,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can use items from their inventory to reduce the overall cost of completion.

This non-repeatable SBC will be available to FIFA 22 players for a total of 13 days.

Review of Dani Olmo TOTY Honorable Mention card in FIFA Ultimate Team

Dani Olmo witnessed a substantial improvement in his stats on his TOTY Honorable Mention card. The 23-year-old midfielder started FIFA 22 with an 82-rated base card. On his 89-rated TOTY variant, Olmo boasts 92-dribbling, 87-passing and 85-shooting while playing in attacking midfield.

However, Dani Olmo's most surprising attribute is his pace, which was boosted from 67 to 82 on his TOTY Honorable Mention card. This allows the player to excel in various other attack and midfield positions without losing his efficiency.

Also Read Article Continues below

Olmo is still not a fast option in midfield despite the massive upgrade. However, he makes up for his pace with his incredible ball-carrying ability. For a considerable cost, FIFA 22 players can obtain a player who can man their midfield and assist the team's attack with minimal effort.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar