FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Lautaro Martinez TOTY Honorable Mention card in FUT 22

Earlier this month, EA Sports announced FIFA 22's Team of the Year (TOTY), one of the most anticipated promos in FIFA history. Ultimate Team followed up with the TOTY Honorable Mentions promo, featuring a variant for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

To commemorate the talented football stars who were close to making it to the top XI, FIFA Ultimate Team released the TOTY Honorable Mention promo, which witnesses a set of highly-rated players get substantial upgrades to their base variant.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



#TOTY #FIFA22 The best of the rest of top vote getters and players whose incredible runs made the year in football what it was: Honourable Mentions are now in #FUT The best of the rest of top vote getters and players whose incredible runs made the year in football what it was: Honourable Mentions are now in #FUT 🔥#TOTY #FIFA22 https://t.co/Areuf6AKyI

Lautaro Martinez is an Argentine forward who represents the Italian powerhouse - Inter Milan - as their first-choice striker. With his club leading Serie A, the youngster has enjoyed an exceptional season with the reigning Italian champions.

Martinez was one of the premier goalscorers in the 2020-21 season of Serie A, with 17 goals. Currently, the player has 11 goals in 20 appearances. His TOTY Honorable variant boasts an 89-rated player card that Ultimate Team players can obtain by completing the set of challenges listed below.

Task and review of Lautaro Martinez Honorable Mention card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of Lautaro Martinez Honorable Mention SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Inter: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Argentina

# of players from Argentina: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, this SBC cost FUT players around 250,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. This non-repeatable SBC will be available for 30 days for Ultimate Team players to complete.

Review of Lautaro Martinez Honorable Mention SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

With the new set of TOTY related cards in FIFA 22, Ultimate Team players can obtain boosted variants of some of the best professionals in world football at the cost of completing a few tasks. FUT players can avail an 89-rated variant of Lautaro Martinez for a considerable cost.

Also Read Article Continues below

The TOTY Honorable promo improved Martinez's overall attributes, with the highlight being his pace and shooting. With ratings like 92-pace, 90-shooting, 89-dribbling and 88-defending, Lautaro Martinez can be preferred ahead of various other players in FIFA 22's transfer market.

Edited by R. Elahi