FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 20 (TOTW 20) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a list of players inducted into Team of the Week 20 (TOTW 20). Inform variants of the 23 listed players will be available for Ultimate Team players to unpack.

The Team of the Week promo in FIFA Ultimate Team celebrates the best performances from players from the 2021/22 season. Players across various football leagues will be considered as EA selects 23 players to be released with Inform upgrades.

Ultimate Team players can obtain TOTW cards through the various packs available in FIFA 22, either from the market or by completing multiple SBCs and Objectives in the game.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 20

Akash Mishra (LB) - 67

Jake Reeves (CM) - 72

Nikola Mileusnić (LM) - 72

Anass Achahbar (RW) - 73

Cameron Brannagan (CDM) - 75

Dion Charles (ST) - 75

Marko Ilic (GK) - 76

Ibrahim Sissoko (ST) - 76

Sam Adekugbe (LB) - 76

Felix Torres (CB) - 76

Lyndon Dykes (ST) - 77

Rubén Castro (ST) - 77

Barış Atik (ST) - 77

Álvaro Tejero (RB) - 78

Fabian Frei (CDM) - 79

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (LM) - 79

Salomón Rondón (ST) - 81

Borna Barišić (LB) - 81

Karl Toko Ekambi (ST) - 84

Otávio (RM) - 84

Mathew Ryan (GK) - 84

Ángel Di María (RW) - 88

Sadio Mané (LW) - 91

Best cards of TOTW 20 reveal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Sadio Mane is a prolific winger in every aspect and is one of the highest-rated players in his position. On his TOTW 20 card, Mane witnessed a slight upgrade to his 89-rated base card, resulting in the player having 93-pace, 91-dribbling and 86-shooting.

Ángel Di María, the veteran winger from PSG, also received a modest upgrade to his base variant. Di Maria's Inform TOTW card features the Argentine with 88-dribbling, 87-passing and 85-pace. Di Maria's TOTW card is a strong choice in midfield for FIFA 22 players despite receiving only minor enhancements in ratings.

The Australian goalkeeper representing Real Sociedad, Mathew Ryan, was gifted an incredible upgrade from his 77-rated base variant. Ryan's TOTW card places his best attributes at 89-kick, 86-reflex and 86-diving and is an excellent option for Ultimate Team players.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar