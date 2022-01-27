FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 19 (TOTW 19) cards revealed in FUT 22

Along with their daily dose of SBCs, FIFA 22 has revealed the Team of The Week 19 (TOTW 19) cards for FIFA Ultimate Team on January 26, 2022. FIFA's Team of the Week promo celebrates the best performances from players across various football divisions.

Players are rewarded with a boosted Inform variant that sees an upgrade in the player's OVR. In TOTW 19, EA Sports released Inform upgrades for 23 different players. Each card will have boosted attributes compared to the player's base card.

TOTW cards on FIFA Ultimate Team will be available for players through packs in the store. They can be an efficient utility for players in their various Squad Building Challenges, particularly the upcoming Team of the Year (TOTY) set of challenges. Here is the list of players who made it to the Team of the Week 19 on FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 19

Jack Muldoon (RW) - 74

Danny Ward (ST) - 76

Juanma Garcia (ST) - 76

Andreas Vindheim (RWB) - 78

Emre Akbaba (CM) - 79

Kyle Walker-Peters (RB) - 81

Marco Bizot (GK) - 81

Daniele Rugani (CB) - 81

Stephy Mavididi (LM) - 81

Hwang Ui Jo (ST) - 81

Sonny Kittel (CM) - 82

Nemanja Maksimović (CM) - 82

Tammy Abraham (ST) - 82

Steven Bergwijn (ST) - 83

Borja Iglesias (ST) - 83

Jeremias Conan Ledesma (GK) - 84

Manuel Akanji (CB) - 85

Hakim Ziyech (RW) - 86

Edin Dzeko (ST) - 86

Moussa Diaby (LM) - 86

Lucas Digne (LB) - 86

Marco Veratti (CM) - 88

Joshua Kimmich (CDM) - 91

Best cards of TOTW 19 reveal in FIFA Ultimate Team

Joshua Kimmich, one of the highest-rated CDMs in FIFA 22, receives yet another Inform variant, boosting his OVR to 91. Kimmich's incredible TOTW 19 sees a boost in attributes which puts him at 88-passing, 86-dribbling, and 85-defense.

TOTW 19 witnesses another top midfielder from the game being awarded a boost in ratings. PSG star Marco Veratti gets a minor upgrade on his 88-rated Inform card. This card is undoubtedly desirable with 92-dribbling, 88-passing, and 80-defense.

Wingers Hakim Ziyech (RW) and Moussa Diaby (LM) are rewarded with 86-rated Inform variants. Ziyech's TOTW card improves his passing (89) and dribbling (85), whereas Diaby's boasts an astonishing 98-pace and 91-dribbling.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stephy Mavididi and Juanma Garcia display excellent pace in their TOTW 19 cards, with Mavididi at 94 and Juanma at 89.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar