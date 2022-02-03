FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the TOTY Challenge 8 SBC in FUT 22

The TOTY Challenge is back on FIFA 22 after a sabbatical for a day, and the latest is the eighth release, with it being titled TOTY Challenge 8 SBC.

The Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is all about special player items. The TOTY items are special cards of the best footballers of the previous year, which FIFA 22 players themselves determined. These cards are available across all packs but have very low odds.

The TOTY cards cost a fortune due to the low chances of obtaining one. Hence, it becomes imperative for the players to complete SBCs like the TOTY Challenge 8 SBCs. Meeting them will help earn players packs. These packs could also contain a TOTY item if the player has good fortune.

Tasks, Costs and Rewards of the TOTY Challenge 8 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Same League Count: Max 6

Same Club Count: Max 4

Gold Players: Min 4

Rare: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

The TOTY Challenge 8 SBC costs between 8,000-11,000 FUT coins depending on the platform in question. Players can solve the SBC in several ways, so using a method that uses maximum fodder is encouraged.

Like all other SBCs of the same series, the TOTY Challenge 8 is non-repeatable and can be done only once. The SBC is also live for 48 hours only, after which it will expire from the game.

Review of the TOTY Challenge 8 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The TOTY Challenge 8 SBC rewards players with one Mega Pack, which has a default price more than the completion cost. The 8th iteration is a must-do purely based on the value it offers compared to its investment cost. Given that the investment cost can be zero, there is incredible value available for the FIFA 22 players.

Additionally, players will also earn one token player that players will be able to use in the Future Swaps program once it commences. The Future Swaps program has some great rewards, including Future Swaps players and 10 x 85+ player packs, all of which can be redeemed. This gives another reason for the players to complete the SBC.

