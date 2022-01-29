FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: EA reveals Cristiano Ronaldo as the 12th Man on Team of the Year (TOTY) on FUT 22

Team of the Year on FIFA 22 is one of the most anticipated events in the game. The Ultimate Team promo fields 11 of the best players in the world, highlighting their dominance in top-tier football.

EA Sports have revealed the inclusion of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo into Team of the Year (TOTY), with the Portuguese claiming the 12th Man spot. This last-minute ticket was given to the player who was the closest to making it to the original TOTY squad.

Once the Team of the Year was announced, Cristiano Ronaldo was among the few world-class athletes who failed to make it to the squad. Similar to previous editions of FIFA, the 12th Man card was introduced to the promo, rewarding an additional player with a boosted TOTY variant on FIFA Ultimate Team.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins TOTY on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A few days ago, FIFA Ultimate Team enthusiasts witnessed the reveal of the TOTY cards for the season, which featured some of the highest-rated cards in FIFA 22.

The Team of the Year (TOTY) for FIFA 22 is as follows:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) - 96

Achraf Hakimi (PSG) - 93

Marquinhos (PSG) - 95

Ruben Dias (Manchester City) - 97

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - 94

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - 96

Jorginho (Chelsea) - 97

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 96

Lionel Messi (PSG) - 98

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 98

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 97

In addition to this 11-man roster, EA Sports have confirmed the 97-rated TOTY variant of Cristiano Ronaldo as the 12th Man. Ronaldo is a premier striker in all aspects and is one of the most reputed players in football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo started the year with a fairly average season with Juventus, concluding his Serie A career as the league's top goalscorer. On his return to Old Trafford, he has established himself as the lead goalscorer for Manchester United, carrying them through rough times in the Premier League.

At 36 years of age, the standards the player sets for himself are definitely impressive, and Ronaldo has succeeded in creating a work ethic admired by fans all over the world.

Review of Cristiano Ronaldo TOTY card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Compared to his 91-rated base card, Cristiano Ronaldo witnessed a significant boost in ratings for his TOTY edition. The 5-star skiller possesses superior shooting skills while maintaining a balance in his overall attributes.

Ronaldo's TOTY card on FIFA 22 boasts 98-shooting, 95-dribbling, 93-pace, 92-physical, and 88-passing to formulate of the best players cards in the game.

FIFA Ultimate Team players can obtain this highly-rated player variant through packs or from the transfer market.

Edited by R. Elahi