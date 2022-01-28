FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Ligue 1 Uber Eats SBC in FUT 22? 

FIFA 22 has released several new Squad Building Challenges for Ultimate Team players worldwide to partake in and obtain exciting rewards. Ligue 1 Uber Eats SBC is one of the new challenges FUT players can attempt within a specified time.

With the Team of the Year (TOTY) challenge around the corner for FUT enthusiasts, such challenges are excellent opportunities for the playerbase to keep themselves engaged and earn the required items for future challenges.

In this article, we will look at all the tasks that Ultimate Team players have to complete to obtain the reward.

Tasks, rewards, and review of League 1 Uber Eats SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

1)

# of players from Ligue 1: Exactly 11

Same Club Count: Max 1

Player Level: Max Silver

Squad Rating: Min 62

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

2)

# of players from Ligue 1: Exactly 11

Same Club Count: Exactly 11

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

3)

# of players from Ligue 1: Exactly 11

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

4)

# of players from Ligue 1: Exactly 11

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 77

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

During the time of its release, this SBC cost FIFA Ultimate Team players over 17,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can access their extra reserves of items in order to complete this challenge faster and at a considerably lower cost.

The Ligue 1 Uber Eats SBC is a repeatable challenge that FUT players can return to and complete multiple times to avail their listed rewards. The challenge will be available for a total of 13 weeks.

Review of Ligue 1 Uber Eats SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Ligue 1 Uber Eats SBC is a fairly simple and straightforward SBC that FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can access for an elongated duration, as opposed to FIFA's typical releases.

Upon completing this SBC, FIFA 22 players will be able to redeem 1 Mega Players pack. This pack, in turn, provides 30 Gold items, with 18 being Rare Gold.

Additionally, FUT players get rewards like 1 Small Prime Silver Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack and 1 Small Prime Gold Players pack upon completing each of the individual sets of tasks for the challenge.

