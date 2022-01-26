FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Player Moments Sergiño Dest card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released their latest set of Squad Building Challenges, featuring the Player Moments card for FC Barcelona fullback Sergiño Dest.

Player Moments is a FIFA Ultimate Team promo that celebrates a few spectacular goals scored by football players in the previous season of football. FUT players will have the opportunity to avail a boosted variant of the player at the cost of completing a set of challenges.

Sergiño Dest is a 21-year old Dutch player who represents FC Barcelona and the United States football team as a full-back, with the RB position being his favorite.

In FIFA 22, Sergiño Dest witnesses his base-rating of 76 increase to 88 in the Player Moments promo, as a result of the long range goal he scored for his national team against Costa Rica in the World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Ultimate Team players can obtain this card by completing the set of challenges listed below.

Task and review of Player Moments Sergiño Dest card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of Player Moments Sergiño Dest SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, the Player Moments Sergiño Dest SBC cost FIFA Ultimate Team players around 120,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Use of items from an existing player reserve can considerably reduce the overall cost.

The Player Moments Sergiño Dest SBC is a non-repeatable challenge and will be available for a period of seven days for Ultimate Team players to complete.

Sergiño Dest's Player Moments card witnesses a substantial improvement in his overall stats, when compared to his base variant on FIFA 22. Dest's prime qualities are his pace and dribbling, which are rated 95 and 87, respectively.

The youngster has excellent defensive qualities as well, with 86-defense, 85-physical,84-passing.

Although listed as a RB, Sergiño Dest is a versatile talent who is capable of playing on either side of the field, as well as in diverse positions in attack and midfield. At a fair cost, FIFA 22 players can redeem this player and utilize him in their Ultimate Team endeavors.

