FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Player Moments Lucas Paquetá card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released several SBCs for their Ultimate Team audience, featuring the first TOTY Challenge and the Player Moments card for Brazilian midfielder - Lucas Paquetá.

EA Sports rewards Lucas Paquetá for his spectacular buildup and goal against Clermont in the 2021-22 season of Ligue 1 by releasing an 88-rated Player Moments variant of his base card on FIFA 22.

Player Moments is a FUT promo that commemorates players for a stellar moment in their career by boosting the overall stats of their base variant.

Lucas Paquetá's Player Moments SBC celebrates the incredible buildup and goal the player earned for his club in the home fixture against Clermont Foot in August 2021.

Paquetá starts his progression from midfield and is involved in multiple one-two's with his teammates before entering the box and taking a shot on goal. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can obtain the card by completing the tasks mentioned below.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Player Moments Lucas Paquetá card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) League 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 1

3) 86-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, this SBC cost Ultimate Team players over 240,000 FUT coins to complete the challenge from scratch. Due to various challenges, players can utilize their player reserves to the best potential and complete challenges at a relatively low overall cost.

FIFA 22 players have 12 days left to complete this non-repeatable challenge and avail the reward.

Review of the SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Lucas Paquetá's base card on FIFA Ultimate Team witnesses a substantial improvement to form the newly released Player Moments card. The 88-rated Lucas Paquetá has excellent individual stats, which provide the player with qualities that attribute to his attacking skills.

Lucas Paquetá's Player Moments card features 84-pace, 85-shooting, 88-passing and 86-physicals, which complement his dribbling skills rated at 91. In addition to the card, players also get 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack, 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack and 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack.

At a fair cost, FIFA 22 players can get their hands on an 88-rated 5-star skiller who is excellent in midfield while having strong attacking capabilities.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar