FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Harry Kane Flashback card in FUT 22

While FIFA 22 players from all around the world await the release of the TOTY promo, EA Sports has released several new SBCs, including the Harry Kane Flashback card in the form of an SBC.

Harry Kane's base-card has been extensively improved to form his 93-rated Flashback variant. EA Sports has rewarded Kane for his inclusion in the Team of the Year (TOTY) of FUT 18, a recognition the player earned for his valiant efforts for Tottenham Hotspur and the English national team in 2017.

Harry Kane's Flashback card is available in the form of a non-repeatable SBC, which will be available for the FIFA 22 playerbase for a total of 30 days from its time of release.

Listed below are the various tasks and rewards related to the SBC on FUT 22.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Harry Kane Flashback card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) The HurriKane

# of players from Spurs: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) The Three Lions

# of players from England: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 88-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, the Harry Kane Flashback SBC cost Ultimate Team players over 450,000 FUT coins to complete the listed set of tasks from scratch. Players can also utilize items from their player reserves to further reduce the overall cost of completing the SBC.

Review of Harry Kane Flashback card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

For a fair cost, Ultimate Team players can get their hands on the best Harry Kane card to be released in FIFA 22 so far. The English striker was introduced into the game with a 90-rated base card, which was boosted into a 91-rated In Form card earlier this season. However, Harry Kane's Flashback card is the best version of the English captain in FIFA 22.

Kane's Flashback card boasts a staggering 88-pace and 88-dribbling to complement his elite shooting (94) skills. 87-passing and 86-physique further improve the quality of the player.

Kane also has a 5-star weak-foot and 4-star skill-moves to his credit, making this version of the player one of the most desirable SBCs in FIFA 22.

Players can also obtain 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack, 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack, 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack and 1 Prime Gold Players Pack as additional rewards for completing all 4 sets of challenges.

Edited by R. Elahi