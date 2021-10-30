5 players that you should sign for Manchester City in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 features a Manchester City squad who have emerged as Premier League winners and UEFA Champions League runners-up. They are also the richest club in FIFA 22 with a budget of $253 million.

After Aguero's departure, the club invested their finances in acquiring Jack Grealish (84). Players have the resources to actively engage in the transfer market and secure some of the best talent to help Manchester City lift their first ever UEFA Champions League in Career Mode.

Listed below are 5 signings that Manchester City require to emerge as the best club in Europe in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Five signings that Manchester City need in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Reece James (RWB)

James can be converted to an RB in player development plans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Chelsea

Value: $43, 500, 000

Wage: $89, 000

OVR: 81

Reece James is an English wingback who has a potential of 86. Kyle Walker's (85) age suggests that the player's abilities will depreciate after the initial couple of seasons. With Joao Cancelo (86) stepping in for the left-back role, FIFA 22 players require a young fullback with high potential to stand in for the right-back position.

4) Pedri (CM)

The player doubles in price after first season of Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Barcelona

Value: $64, 000, 000

Wage: $60, 000

OVR: 81

The Spanish youngster can form an iconic duo alongside Phil Foden as one of the best midfielders in FIFA 22. With the right development plans, Pedri attains an overall rating of 91 while Foden has a potential of 92. Both could be ideal replacements for De Bruyne (91).

3) Declan Rice (CDM)

Rice has the leadership trait and can become club captain (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: West Ham United

Value: $50, 500, 000

Wage: $82, 000

OVR: 82

Declan Rice is the go-to option for a CDM in FIFA 22 Career Mode. The player would be a great fit as a substitute for Rodri (86) and replace him when the time comes. At the age of 22, Rice has a starting potential of 87, turning the player into one of the best defensive midfielders in Career Mode.

2) Ferland Mendy (LB)

Mendy has a potential of 86 in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Real Madrid

Value: $51, 500, 000

Wage: $200, 000

OVR: 83

Manchester City possess a well-structured squad with various world class options in every role. With the addition of a left-back, Joao Cancelo can resume his natural position as a right-back when required, without leaving any vulnerabilities in defense. The Real Madrid full-back is known for his pace, with 92 for sprint speed.

1) Harry Kane (ST)

Kane has 91-rating in shooting stats (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Value: $153, 000, 000

Wage: $280, 000

OVR: 90

Manchester City have a keen interest in the player in real life as well, with the club having required a striker for well over a year. Although they enjoyed an incredible season, the addition of a world class striker would guarantee the team a better chance of victory.

Harry Kane is one of the highest rated strikers in FIFA 22, and the perfect addition to Manchester City's squad in Career Mode.

