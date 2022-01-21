FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete TOTY Warmup Challenge 7 SBC in FUT 22

The much-anticipated Team of the Year (TOTY) has been released for FIFA 22, featuring 11 of the best players in world football over the past 12 months, as voted by players on EA Sports' website.

Team of the Year is perhaps the most exciting promo in FUT due to the quality and value of the cards that feature as part of the promo. Over the last 2 weeks, EA Sports has released several TOTY Warmup Challenge SBCs as a forerunner to one of FIFA Ultimate Team's biggest annual promotional events.

The seventh SBC in the series is out for FUT players to complete, and will require enthusiasts to complete a set of tasks in order to obtain a particular reward that can aid them in their Ultimate Team journey in FIFA 22. Let's take a look at the various tasks and rewards associated with the SBC.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 7 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Leagues: Max 3

Clubs: Min 2

Same Nation Count: Min 7

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, the TOTY Warmup Challenge 7 SBC cost Ultimate Team players around 8000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. FUT players can also use items from their existing fodder to complete the challenge and can cut down on overall costs by a fair margin.

The TOTY Warmup Challenge 7 SBC is a non-repeatable challenge and will be available for a span of 48 hours.

Review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 7 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completing the set of tasks related to the TOTY Warmup Challenge 7 SBC, FIFA Ultimate Team players can avail a Jumbo Premium Gold Players pack. This luxurious players pack provides 24 Gold player cards, out of which 7 belong to the Rare-Gold category.

For a fair cost of completion, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get their hands on a vast collection of players that they can utilize in their future Squad Building Challenges.

With the TOTY promo being a few days away, FUT players need to accumulate resources for the diverse challenges they are yet to face. In that regard, the TOTY Warmup Challenge 7 SBC is a rewarding SBC that has a good return on investment.

Edited by R. Elahi