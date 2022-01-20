FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete TOTY Warmup Challenge 6 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 players worldwide are excited about the annual Team of the Year (TOTY) promo, which will arrive later this month. As we wait for the TOTY announcement, FIFA releases the SBC for TOTY Warmup Challenge 6.

TOTY promos are revered across the FIFA community as one of the most valuable player cards in FIFA Ultimate Team. Every FUT season, EA Sports directs the spotlight on a squad of the best players in the previous 12 months of football by commemorating each of them with a highly boosted TOTY card.

TOTY cards are among the most desired items in the game and require players to complete various tasks. TOTY Warmup Challenge SBCs provide players with an opportunity to accumulate items that may come in handy for their future challenges. FUT players can complete the SBC and obtain the rewards by completing the tasks listed below.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 6 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Same League Count: Max 10

Same Nation Count: Min 3

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, this SBC would cost FIFA Ultimate Team players around 6000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Similar to other Squad Building Challenges and objectives, players can utilize their existing fodder of players to further reduce the cost of completion.

FUT players have 48 hours to complete this non-repeatable challenge and avail the reward.

Review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 6 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

By completing the TOTY Warmup Challenge 6 SBC, FUT players are rewarded with a Gold Players Pack, which includes a total of 12 Gold player cards, out of which one is Rare Gold. By completing the mentioned tasks, players can earn the pack for a far lesser cost than its actual market price.

TOTY Warmup Challenge 6 is a reasonably simple SBC and doesn't require Ultimate Team players to engage in expensive purchases. Although the SBC doesn't provide any special cards as a reward, FIFA 22 players do have the opportunity to expand their player reserves to complete the diverse tasks expected to arrive with the Team of the Year promo.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar