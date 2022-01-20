FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 18 (TOTW 18) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has revealed the Team of the Week cards for Week 18 (TOTW 18) on January 19, and it contains some huge names.

The TOTW cards are awarded to footballers who have made standout performances in a particular week. Only individual performances are considered, and the same player cannot earn a TOTW card in consecutive weeks. Once the cards are revealed, the TOTW cards become available across all the packs in the store.

Commonly referred to as in-form cards, TOTW cards have boosted stats compared to their base variants. The cards also have significantly lesser chances of obtaining one from the pack.

Additionally, the cards are also useful in doing several SBCs. Their purpose for this goes up with the upcoming Team of the Year (TOTY) promo. With the full set of 23 player items now revealed, let's take a look at all of the items featured in FIFA 22 TOTW 18.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 18

Hendrick Zuck LWB 72

Chris Maguire ST 76

Gabadhino Mhango CAM 78

Selim Amallah CM 79

Evanilson ST 79

Jeremiah St. Juste CB 81

Cristiano Biraghi LB 81

Wahbi Khazri LW 81

Jack Harrison LM 82

Sven Botman CB 82

Benjamin Bourigeaud LM 82

Antonin Barak RF 82

Aleksandr Mitrovic ST 84

Florian Wirtz CAM 84

Thomas Meunier RB 84

Junya Ito RW 84

Wissem Ben Yedder ST 86

Samir Handanovic GK 87

Peter Gulacsi GK 87

Andrew Robertson LB 88

Ciro Immobile ST 89

Bruno Fernandes CM 89

Thomas Muller CAM 89

Best cards of TOTW 18 reveal in FIFA 22

Bruno Fernandes has received an 89 rated CM card, which is deficient in pace. The card, however, has 87 Shooting which makes it quite valuable in front of the goal.

Thomas Muller has received another TOTW card with the release of his TOTW 18 card in FIFA 22. The 89-rated card is slow, which could hamper it on the meta. However, the card will still be helpful as fodder.

Andy Robertson's 88 rated LB card is a pretty solid item with an 86 pace. The card is also quite good on defence with a rating of 83.

The rating might be low, but Jeremiah St. Juste received a special card which is extremely fast. His 81 rated CB card has a Pace of 91, which makes it highly potent in the meta. With 83 Defense and 81 Physicality, the card is quite decent, with the only negative being the overall rating.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar