FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Premium League 1 Upgrade SBC in FUT 22?

FIFA 22 is out with their latest set of SBCs, featuring 11 different Squad Building Challenges for Ultimate Team enthusiasts all over the world.

EA Sports has released League Upgrade SBCs and their Premium versions for the 5 major leagues in European football - Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A. Through these SBCs, FIFA Ultimate Team players have a shot at redeeming a pack of Gold players from their desired league.

Ligue 1, at present, is one of the leading domestic leagues in European football. The steady growth of PSG in the UEFA Champions League and their extravagant transfer acquisitions has led to the growth of Ligue 1 into one of the top divisions of European football.

In this article, we take a look at the various tasks and rewards associated with the Premium League 1 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Premium League 1 Upgrade SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of Premium League 1 Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Premium League 1 Upgrade SBC tasks:

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, each of the Premium League 1 Upgrade SBCs cost FIFA Ultimate Team players around 8000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Since the difficulty of the task is fairly low, FUT players can use their extra fodder of players and conveniently reduce the overall cost of completion.

FIFA 22 players have 10 days to complete the listed set of tasks in order to complete this repeatable challenge and avail the reward.

Review of Premium League 1 Upgrade SBC for FIFA Ultimate Team

For a fair cost, FIFA Ultimate Team players can obtain a pack comprising of 12 Gold players from Ligue 1, out of which 3 are Rare Gold cards. Considering the cost of the challenge, FUT players can get a good return of investment on the players they receive from the pack.

Upon completing a fairly simple set of tasks, Ultimate Team players have the opportunity to obtain 3 Rare Gold players. While these players can help FIFA enthusiasts on their Ultimate Team journey, they can also act as fodder for the upcoming Team of the Year set of SBCs, which the FIFA community is surely excited about.

Edited by R. Elahi