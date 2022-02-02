FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Giacomo Raspadori Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22

The latest set of SBCs on FIFA 22 witnesses the arrival of Serie A's Player of the Month card for January. Giacomo Raspadori, an Italian forward from Sassuolo, receives the honour.

The 21-year-old currently plays as a CAM in Sassuolo's 4-2-3-1 lineup after spending his previous season as the striker. Raspadori has a versatile presence on the field, playing in numerous positions and assisting his team in various roles.

In January 2022, Sassuolo played 4 Serie A fixtures, where they emerged with one victory and two draws. Raspadori scored two goals in Sassuolo's 5-1 thriller against Empoli in addition to claiming a late-equalizer against Torino, adding on to his Serie A tally of 7 goals in 23 appearances.

EA Sports commended the player for his exemplary performance in Serie A in January 2022 by releasing an 83-rated POTM variant of Giacomo Raspadori's 74-OVR base card. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can obtain Giacomo Raspadori's POTM card by completing the list of tasks mentioned below.

Task and review of Giacomo Raspadori Player of the Month card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of Giacomo Raspadori Player of the Month card in Ultimate Team

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 81

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, Giacomo Raspadori's POTM card on FIFA 22 costs Ultimate Team players around 18,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Using items from the player's existing inventory can reduce the overall completion cost by a reasonable amount.

Ultimate Team players have around 27 days to complete this non-repeatable challenge and obtain the player card as a reward.

Review of Giacomo Raspadori Player of the Month card in Ultimate Team

Giacomo Raspadori's POTM card comes at an affordable cost and is reasonably priced for an 83-rated player card. Although initially listed as a forward on FIFA 22, Raspadori's POTM variant is positioned as a CAM.

Raspadori's 83-rated card features well-balanced attributes with 86-pace, 86-dribbling and 85-shooting. Additionally, the youngster also has a 5-star weak-foot and 4-star skill move ratings, which are vital to his performance in attacking midfield.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar