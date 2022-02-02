FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Year in Review Player Pick in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a unique SBC for all players amidst the Team of the Year celebrations with the launch of Year in Review Player Pick SBC.

Several SBCs have been launched over the last month, especially under the TOTY promo. Similarly, there were some great promos in the previous year, like the Adidas Numbers Up and Rulebreakers. All of these promos came with their own sets of player SBCs.

However, not every player managed to complete all the SBCs. This could have been due to the unavailability of sufficient coins or fodders. It might also have been the case that the player hadn't started the FIFA 22 journey back then.

But they have an excellent chance to achieve any special item previously released as part of an SBC.

Tasks, cost and review of Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

The cost of completion of the SBC seems to range between 87,000-97,000 FUT coins. There are no such restrictions as the only major requirement is around the minimum overall requirement.

That's the part that adds to the cost of the SBC. FIFA 22 players should focus on completing the SBC so that a maximum amount of fodder can be used. The more the use of fodder, the lower the cost.

The SBC is live in the game for 48 hours only and can only be done once.

Review of the Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completion, each FIFA 22 player will get the opportunity to make one pick among three player items. Each of these items will be SBC players that have appeared previously in the game. However, only SBC players that have appeared on or before December 31 are eligible to appear.

Considering the cost and unique opportunity on offer, players should try it if they have the coins. There is a heavy reliance on luck for sure, but the scope for getting something valuable is relatively high.

Additionally, as mentioned earlier, it's a beautiful opportunity to try for a favourite SBC player, which a FIFA 22 gamer may have missed the first time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar