FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain David de Gea Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 recently released the Player of the Month (POTM) card for David de Gea, as he emerged as the best player in the Premier League for the month of January, and the first goalkeeper since 2016 to win the PL's POTM award.

David de Gea has been Manchester United's last line of defense since his arrival at the club in 2011. The veteran goalkeeper followed up his years of consistent performances with an incredible streak of matches in the month of January 2022.

In their 4 Premier League outings in January, Manchester United emerged with 2 victories and a draw. De Gea was instrumental in the team's performance in all 4 matches. While the outfield players had trouble finding the net, De Gea's last-gasp stops led to the team's successes as he denied the opposition a few crucial game-changing opportunities.

In January, De Gea added 22 saves to his tally of 84, as he leads the Premier League as their best shot-stopper. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can redeem his Player of the Month variant by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of David de Gea POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the David de Gea POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Spain

# of players from Spain: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, David de Gea's POTM card costs Ultimate Team players around 34,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Upon using items from their inventory, players can bring down the SBC's overall cost by a reasonable margin.

De Gea's POTM card can be redeemed by completing this non-repeatable Squad Building Challenge within 27 days of release.

Review of the David de Gea POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Compared to his 84-rated base card, David De Gea experienced moderate gains in stats on his POTM variant. His most impressive attributes are his 90-reflex and 89-diving, followed by an 85 in positioning and 84 in handling.

After spending over a decade in top-tier football, De Gea is a veteran of the sport with highly polished shot-stopping skills. However, the aging goalkeeper may be lacking in terms of kicking power and speed. Nevertheless, FIFA 22 players can make the most out of this SBC as they can avail a 87-rated POTM card for an affordable cost.

Edited by R. Elahi