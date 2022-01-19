FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Kaka Prime Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released ten new SBCs for their Ultimate Team audience, including the Prime Icon card SBC for the legendary Brazilian midfielder, Kaka.

Kaka was an exemplary midfielder from Brazil who dominated European football with clubs like Real Madrid and AC Milan. EA Sports commemorates the veteran for his contribution to the world of football by releasing a Prime Icon card for the player, the highest available variant of an Icon card.

Icon Cards are part of FIFA's history and have always been appreciated by the Ultimate Team community due to their boosted stats and nostalgic value. FIFA 22 players can obtain the 91-rated Kaka Prime Icon card, along with additional rewards, by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Tasks, rewards and more for Kaka Prime Icon card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Min Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Min Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Rossoneri

# of players from Milan: Min 1

IF +FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) Los Blancos

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) Jogo Bonito

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) League Legend

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) League Finesse

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

8) Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

9) 88-rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 11

Kaka's Prime Icon card would cost around 1 million FUT coins to complete from scratch at the time of writing. Due to the exorbitant cost of the card, players can attempt to use their existing fodder of players to reduce the overall cost.

FIFA Ultimate Team players have 30 days to complete the challenge and obtain the rewards.

Review of Kaka Prime Icon card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Kaka's Prime Icon card in FIFA 22 is an excellent Icon card that FUT players can avail of at the cost of completing the set of tasks listed above. The legendary Brazilian midfielder is featured as a CAM, although he can perform in any position within attack and midfield with similar efficiency in FIFA 22.

Kaka's Prime Icon card is rated 91-OVR, with his 92-rated dribbling being the highlight attribute. Kaka also has 91-rated and 5-star skill moves to accentuate his dribbling ability. Additionally, Kaka has 88-passing, 86-shooting and a 4-star weak foot to support him in the middle of the park.

Quality of the card aside, the Kaka Prime Icon SBC costs a fortune for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players. With 30 days on the clock, players have enough time to accumulate the resources for the challenge. EA Sports has released several other SBCs alongside this one to provide the players with an opportunity to expand their player reserve.

