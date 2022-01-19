FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain a Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released two new icon SBCs in the leadup to the Team of the Year promo, one of which features the prime version of Manchester United icon Nemanja Vidic.

Icons are special cards of footballers who have achieved legendary statuses and retired. These cards are available across all the packs in the game, but their odds are extremely low. Icon cards can be acquired from the market, but they're incredibly costly. The cost tends to be highest for the prime versions, which tend to be the highest overall variant of a particular card.

FIFA 22 players can complete the Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon SBC by adding a brand new prime version of an icon to their FUT team. The icon SBCs come with a guarantee and additional rewards. However, some of the SBCs released earlier have been over-expensive, with their icon variants available for cheap on the FUT market.

Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon SBC: Tasks, rewards, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon

1) Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Squad Rating: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Squad Rating: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Old Trafford's Wall

# of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

IF+FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) Nerazzurri

# of players from Inter: Min 1

IF+FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) League Legend

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) League Finesse

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) Top-Notch

IF+FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

8) 86-Rated

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

A player can do the Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon SBC with around 500,000 FUT coins. With some fodder, the price will come down closer to what the item's price is in the FUT market. The SBC is live in the game for about 30 days, so players will have the chance to wait for the time being.

Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon card and SBC review for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Nemanja Vidic's 90 rated CB card has one of the best defending within the game. The card boasts 91 Physicality and 93 Defense. The 78 Pace could have been a bit more but is compensated by the 94 Defensive Awareness the card has.

Overall, the SBC is not over-expensive, especially with the TOTY promo coming up in FIFA 22. The additional rewards from the individual tasks could be pretty helpful for having fodder that can be swiftly used in future events.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar