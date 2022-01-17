FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Base or Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has given a wonderful opportunity for all the players to not only add an icon card to their squad, but also to choose the card to be added to an extent.

Icon cards are in heavy demand in the game due to the value of nostalgia and the boosted stats associated with the cards. Each icon card is available in three variants - base, mid and prime. The SBC in discussion lets players add an icon card that will be either base or mid icon.

FutLeaks @FifaFutLeaks ICON PP SBC LEAKED! No info on how much player picks or if it’s base/mid, mid/prime ect. More info coming soon… ICON PP SBC LEAKED! No info on how much player picks or if it’s base/mid, mid/prime ect. More info coming soon… https://t.co/PAq5p5NAPW

The icon SBCs are usually a great alternative since the odds of obtaining icon cards are very low. This results in their high prices in the FUT market. The SBC icons often have better returns to offer and come with additional rewards, which can be a great way to improve anyone's Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, costs and review of the Base or Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) 86-Rated Squad:

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 87-Rated Squad:

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) 87-Rated Squad:

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 35

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 88-Rated Squad:

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 30

# of players in the Squad: 11

The SBC will cost FIFA 22 players about 625.000 FUT coins to complete all the tasks from scratch. Given the expensive nature of the game, players are recommended to use as much fodder as possible.

Review of the the Base or Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There is no denying the wonderful opportunity that EA has provided by allowing the SBC to give picks. But that's where the nicety ends. The SBC is extremely over-expensive and the chances of recovering the investments are very slim.

With the upcoming TOTY promo, it makes very little sense for a FIFA 22 player to invest heavily in this one. The only reason could be the opportunity to add an Icon that's not widely available in the market.

