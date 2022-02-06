FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Brahim Diaz Future Stars card in FUT 22

Following up on their Future Stars promo, FIFA 22 has released a Squad Building Challenge that rewards FUT players with a 90-rated Future Stars variant of Brahim Diaz. Upon completing the SBC, players can choose between the LW and CAM versions of the player.

EA Sports recently introduced the Future Stars promo, which features a squad of young prospects who have been given an exponential upgrade to their OVR. These upgrades are based on the expected overall potential of these rising stars in the future.

So far, players such as Jude Bellingham, Dušan Vlahović, Emile Smith Rowe and several others have witnessed their Future Stars variant in-game. FUT players can obtain Diaz's Future Stars card by completing the challenges listed below.

Task and review of Brahim Diaz Future Stars SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of Brahim Diaz Future Stars SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Milan: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Future Stars

FUTURE STARS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, Brahim Diaz Future Stars SBC costs Ultimate Team players over 300,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players who can utilize items from their inventory can reduce the overall completion cost by a considerable amount.

FIFA 22 players have 12 days remaining to complete the mentioned tasks and avail Brahim Diaz's Future Stars version as a reward.

Review of Brahim Diaz Future Stars SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completing this SBC, Ultimate Team players have to choose between the LW and CAM versions of the player, both of which are rated differently for each attribute.

Diaz's LW variant boasts 93-pace, 92-dribbling, 86-shooting and 85-passing, with an overall rating of 90. His CAM variant has the same OVR with stats adjusted to suit his positioning.

Brahim Diaz's CAM version has lowered ratings in pace (89) and dribbling (89). However, his shooting (89) and passing (95) improved considerably to provide him with an advantage in attacking midfield.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite the difference in attributes, both versions of the player are excellent in their regard. In addition to his listed position, Diaz can play various roles due to his enhanced characteristics and 5-star rated weak foot.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar