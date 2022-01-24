FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Luis Figo Prime Icon card in FUT 22

Amidst their daily dose of SBCs, FIFA 22 has released a Squad Building Challenge that Ultimate Team players can complete to redeem the Prime Icon variant of the legendary midfielder, Luis Figo.

Luis Figo has enjoyed an illustrious football career with successful spells with Sporting CP, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and the Portuguese national football team. The Ballon D'Or winning midfielder has achieved several accolades with his former clubs, including 8 league titles, 1 UCL and several individual awards, and is reputed to be one of the best players of his generation.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

Luís Figo

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kenny Dalglish

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-icon-s… New Prime Icon SBCsLuís Figo🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kenny Dalglish New Prime Icon SBCs🇵🇹 Luís Figo🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kenny Dalglishfifauteam.com/fifa-22-icon-s… https://t.co/go6xFlhHGJ

EA Sports highlights Luis Figo's career in football with the release of his 92-rated Prime Icon in FIFA 22, which features the player in a right-wing position with spectacular individual stats. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can obtain this card by completing the set of challenges listed below.

Tasks, rewards and more for Luis Figo Prime Icon card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

1) Born a Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) El Rey León

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) Galácticos

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) Il Passo Doble

# of players from Inter: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) League Legend

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) League Finesse

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

8) Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, Luis Figo Prime Icon SBC costs FIFA Ultimate Team players over 220,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can also complete the listed tasks for a relatively lesser cost by utilizing their existing fodder of players.

Luis Figo's Prime Icon SBC is a non-repeatable challenge and will be available for a total of 30 days for FUT players to complete.

Review of Luis Figo Prime Icon card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Luis Figo's Prime Icon card is an impressive FUT card that players can obtain at a fair cost of completion.

The legendary midfielder is positioned in a RW role, with 92-pace, 92-finishing, 89-passing and 88-shooting. Figo's remarkable stats make him an ideal pick for a winger, with the player having the versatility to play in midfield as well.

Luis Figo also has 4-star ratings in weak-foot and skill moves, which adds on to his ability to charge down flanks and overtake lines of defenders with ease. Compared to other Prime Icon SBCs, Luis Figo's set of challenges are a bargain for the price, and can be a favorable choice for FIFA 22 players who are looking for a winger with the right mix of pace and dribbling skills.

Edited by R. Elahi