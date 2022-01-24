FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Kenny Dalglish Prime Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22's celebration of the Team of the Year event continues as players can now enjoy a couple of Icon SBCs that have been released on January 23 worldwide.

Kenny Dalglish's Prime Icon SBC will let all the players try for one of the best Icon cards in the game. Icon cards belong to footballers who have achieved legendary status in the game and are no longer active. SBCs are a great way to obtain these cards, which add a lot of firepower to anyone's FUT squad.

Alternatively, players can try for Icon items in packs from the in-game store. The odds of receiving an Icon are extremely low and obtaining them from the FUT store can be extremely costly.

Each Icon has three variants - Base, Mid and Prime. Kenny Dalglish's SBC gives players the opportunity to obtain his Prime version, which has the highest set of available stats.

Tasks, costs and review of Kenny Dalglish Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) The King of Liverpool

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) League legend

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) Top-Notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) 87-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

8) 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

9) 89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 11

The cost of completion is yet to be determined as the SBC is still in its early days. Players can also reduce the cost of completion by using fodder from their FIFA 22 collection.

Review of Kenny Dalglish's Prime Icon SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Kenny Dalglish's prime version is a 92-rated ST item with an amazing set of stats on it. With Sprint Speed and Dribbling of 89 each, the card is extremely viable in the FIFA 22 meta.

Dalglish's item is not just fast but potent in front of the goal. The card has 94 Finishing with a 5* Weak Foot, which means that players won't have to bother about shooting from either foot. Kenny Dalglish's Prime version might be expensive, but the card looks every bit as good as FIFA 22 players claim it to be.

Edited by R. Elahi