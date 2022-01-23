FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Player Moments Daniele Verde card in FUT 22

In addition to their daily release of Squad Building Challenges, FIFA 22 releases the Player Moments card for Daniel Verde in the form of a milestone objective.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can redeem the un-tradeable Daniele Verde Player Moments card free of cost by completing a relatively simple set of objectives within two weeks.

As listed in the Milestone objective, EA Sports requires players to engage in various game modes to avail a boosted variant of Italian winger Daniele Verde as the reward.

Daniele Verde's Player Moments card was released to recognize his efforts in Spezia's 2-1 loss against Lazio, where the winger became the sole goalscorer for his side after blasting in an outrageous overhead kick into the top bin. FIFA Ultimate Team players can redeem the reward by completing the tasks listed below.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Daniele Verde Player Moments card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Daniele Verde Player Moments card in FIFA Ultimate Team

To complete the tasks associated with the objective, FIFA Ultimate Team players must engage in one of FIFA 22's latest modes - TOTY Talents. FUT players can complete the tasks with their existing set of players and avail the reward at zero cost.

1) Venomous Verde

Score a Volley on Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents

2) Skilled Scorer

Score 3 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents

3) TOTY Triumph

Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents

4) Serie A Streak

Score in 11 separate matches using players with min. 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents

Review of Daniele Verde Player Moments card in FIFA Ultimate Team

By completing the Milestone objectives listed above, FUT players have the opportunity to get their hands on an 87-rated version of the Italian winger.

Originally rated 74, Verde is blessed with a massive upgrade that saw the player improve all of his overall stats to become a winger that could match the liking of FIFA's Ultimate Team audience.

Verde's 87-rated Player Moments variant boasts 92-pace, 88-shooting and 87-dribbling, making him an excellent choice for a winger in FIFA 22. In-game, he can play as a winger or in attacking midfield.

Players are not required to spend their hard-earned FUT coins on Milestone objectives and can obtain this player for free, making the objective desirable for players to complete.

