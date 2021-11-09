5 Real Madrid players that you should sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode

Real Madrid features the highest-rated midfield in FIFA 22. The Spanish giants are a club with an illustrious history and an ardent fan base that cheers them on in the toughest of times.

Madrid is yet to find the perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo (91), who left the club in 2018. The club's veterans, Luka Modric (87), Toni Kroos (88) and Casemiro (89), offer the team stability in midfield and provide defensive support.

The club's star centre-backs, Sergio Ramos (88) and Raphael Varane (86), parted ways with the club during the summer of 2021, making their way to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, respectively.

The team's roster of young talents has earned the attention of Career Mode players in FIFA 22. While players search for the most suitable Real Madrid players to sign in Career Mode, this article highlights the top five.

FIFA 22: Five best players that Career Mode managers can sign from Real Madrid

5) Ferland Mendy (LB)

Mendy has 4-star rated skill moves (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $51,500,000

Wage: $200,000

Rating: 83 OVR - 86 POT

Real Madrid signed the French fullback in 2019 as a replacement for club legend Marcelo. Mendy's incredible pace (92) makes him a swift option at the back, with great stamina (89), positioning (80) and agility (81) to add to his strengths.

Mendy's 5-star rated weak-foot makes it convenient for him to occupy the role of right-back. He can also play as a wingback on either side.

4) Federico Valverde (CM)

Valverde has a long shot taker trait in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $68,600,000

Wage: $190,000

Rating: 83 OVR - 89 POT

The 23-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Los Blancos since the 2018-19 season. Valverde's positional intelligence and athleticism are integral to his style of play. He's the second-fastest central midfielder in FIFA 22.

Ideally a CM, Valverde's well-balanced stats and 4-star weak foot allow him to play in various positions across the field.

3) Eder Militao (CB)

Miliatao's 86-heading & 86-jumping give him a good aerial presence (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $67,000,000

Wage: $155,000

Rating: 82 OVR - 89 POT

Real Madrid bid farewell to their centre-back duo over the summer, leading them to rely on Eder Militao to perform consistently. The 23-year-old is far from his best potential while already having excellent abilities to aid him in his centre-back role.

Militao has great speed (84) as a centre-back, with noteworthy ratings for his physical (82) and defensive attributes (83).

2) Eduardo Camavinga (CM)

Camavinga has 4-star skill moves in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $35,000,000

Wage: $51,000

Rating: 78 OVR - 89 POT

Despite starting at 78 OVR, the teenager has the potential to reach at least 89 in ratings. Real Madrid's most recent signing has the perfect blend of passing (76), physicality (77) and defensive attributes (75) to offer versatility to the team.

Camavinga has a moderate pace (72) with good agility (80), ball control (81), short passing (81) and stamina (90).

1) Vinicius Junior (LW)

Vinicius has 5-star skills and 4-star weak-foot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $56,000,000

Wage: $140,000

Rating: 80 OVR - 90 POT

Vinicius Junior is the favorite ahead of Eden Hazard (85) to occupy the left-wing role. His 95-rated pace is one of the best in FIFA 22. With his agility (94) and dribbling (89), the Brazilian is unstoppable on the flanks.

Vinicius excels in 1v1 situations. FIFA 22's explosive sprint feature further encourages players to purchase Vinicius in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar