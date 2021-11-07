5 players with better finishing than Kevin De Bruyne in FIFA 22 

Finishing is an attribute in FIFA 22 that determines the accuracy of a shot that has been attempted on goal from anywhere inside the 18-yard box. The attribute is hence abundant among strikers and players in the centre-forward role.

Kevin De Bruyne (91) is the highest rated midfielder in FIFA 22. Despite playing deep in midfield, he has good finishing (82), similar to Bruno Fernandes and Leon Goretzka.

This article takes a look at 5 players in FIFA 22 who have a better finishing accuracy than the Belgian.

5 players with elite finishing attributes in FIFA 22

5) Erling Haaland - ST

ESPN FC @ESPNFC HAALAND BULLIED UPAMECANO ON THIS GOAL 😱 HAALAND BULLIED UPAMECANO ON THIS GOAL 😱 https://t.co/FvXmiltFR8

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Finishing: 94

OVR: 88

Erling Haaland is a young forward who shows the qualities of a truly world class striker. At the age of 21, Haaland is one of the most potent goalscorers in Europe's top five leagues.

Incredible physicality (88) is what best describes the player, but his speed (94) and shooting (91) are certainly not to be reckoned with.

4) Harry Kane - ST

Goal @goal ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽



Every goal Harry Kane scored in the Premier League this season 🥇



⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽Every goal Harry Kane scored in the Premier League this season 🥇https://t.co/c3VPOaczB7

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Finishing: 94

OVR: 90

The English captain is Tottenham's expert marksman on the field. The player has been extremely consistent in terms of goalscoring since his breakthrough in the PL. Although lacking in pace (70), Kane has supreme shooting abilities.

Harry Kane is a reputed passer as well, often drifting deep into midfield to find teammates with his heightened vision (87) to provide long balls (86) into the box.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo - ST

Goal @goal Outrageous, as always, from Ronaldo 😎



Outrageous, as always, from Ronaldo 😎https://t.co/hGW1cmTP25

Club: Manchester United

Finishing: 95

OVR: 91

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the history of football. FIFA 22 ranks him as the third best player, even at the age of 36.

He can score goals in a multitude of ways. The most astonishing attribute of the 36-year-old is his sprint speed (88) and jumping (95).

2) Robert Lewandowski - ST

B/R Football @brfootball



That finish for Lewandowski’s second of his three goals vs. Benfica 👌



(via

Made it look so simple.That finish for Lewandowski’s second of his three goals vs. Benfica 👌(via @FCBayern Made it look so simple.That finish for Lewandowski’s second of his three goals vs. Benfica 👌(via @FCBayern)https://t.co/zITfbh44T9

Club: Bayern Munich

Finishing: 95

OVR: 92

Bayern Munich's talisman is a proficient goalscorer who shattered Gerd Muller's record in the 2020-21 season by scoring 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga matches. 2020 witnessed the player becoming the recipient of a plethora of individual accolades.

Lewandowski has always been recognized as a complete forward, with the player's notable ability to finish with his head and both feet lauded across the world.

1) Lionel Messi - RW

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Finishing: 95

OVR: 93

Lionel Messi graces FIFA 22 as the game's highest rated player. For the first time in FIFA, he won't be playing alongside the Catalans. Leo Messi joins two of the highest rated forwards in the game at PSG.

While he tops the charts for finishing (95), he's also the best dribbler (95) in FIFA 22, with the best vision (95) and free-kick accuracy (94).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul